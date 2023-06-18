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MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Yankees vs. Royals prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 26
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes look like a powerhouse again, up 2-1 in the East final against the Canadiens
Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard storms to a fourth Giro d’Italia summit win, stretching his lead past 4 minutes

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Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jaxson Dart
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Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Cam Ward
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Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Geno Smith

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MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Yankees vs. Royals prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 26
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes look like a powerhouse again, up 2-1 in the East final against the Canadiens
Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard storms to a fourth Giro d’Italia summit win, stretching his lead past 4 minutes

Top Clips

Dart5-26Simms.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jaxson Dart
nbc_csu_ward_260526.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Cam Ward
nbc_csu_smith_260526.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Geno Smith

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
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New York Yankees
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NBAMilan Momcilović

Milan
Momcilović