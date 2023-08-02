 Skip navigation
Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions
Jenny Simpson
Jenny Simpson, U.S. mile legend, to race Olympic marathon trials
IndyCar: Hy-Vee One Step 250
IndyCar power rankings: Josef Newgarden takes top spot after Iowa dominance

nbc_pk_eaglesthreethings_230801.jpg
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
nbc_pk_jalencarter_newkid_230801.jpg
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBANew York KnicksNathan Knight

Nathan
Knight

Phoenix Suns v New York Knicks
Evan Fournier expects, wants to be traded from Knicks, Spurs interested
“I would be very surprised to be a Knick next year.”
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Trey Murphy, Naz Reid, Quentin Grimes reportedly added to USA Select team
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Bulls reported asking price in Zach LaVine trade was ‘giant’
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Canada’s impressive FIBA World Cup roster led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Checking in on Lillard, Zion trade rumors
Report: Celtics unrealistically want first-round pick in sign-and-trade for Williams
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Knicks reportedly reach deal with Donte DiVincenzo for four years, $50 million
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,