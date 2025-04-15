2025 NBA playoffs predictions: Can anyone beat the Boston Celtics and OKC Thunder?

Nothing brings the drama like the NBA Playoffs — and this year promises to have some epic showdowns and moments.

There will be no cakewalk to the title for Boston this time — they can’t be without Kristaps Porzingis for half a series and still host a parade. Cleveland is a legitimate contender in the East and Oklahoma City is a tough matchup for Boston out of the West — if OKC can get past the Warriors or Lakers to get to the Finals.

Here are my predictions for the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Play-In Tournament

Eastern Conference

• Orlando beats Atlanta

• Chicago beats Miami

• Chicago beats Atlanta

Chicago vs. Atlanta is a toss-up. Who has the better night, Trae Young or Coby White? Or maybe the answer is Josh Giddey is unstoppable.

Western Conference

• Golden State beats Memphis

• Sacramento beats Dallas

• Memphis beats Sacramento

First Round

Eastern Conference

• Cleveland beats Chicago 4-1

• Boston beats Orlando 4-1

• New York beats Detroit 4-2

• Indiana beats Milwaukee 4-3

Not having Damian Lillard to start the playoffs is a setback for Milwaukee, but if you told me Giannis Antetokounmpo just won the Bucks that first-round series on his own, I’d buy it. That pick is also a bet on the solid defense Indiana played after the All-Star break was real. In another series, it may end quickly but New York is going to have to work and be physical to beat Detroit.

Western Conference

• Oklahoma City beats Memphis 4-1

• Golden State beats Houston 4-2

• Los Angeles Lakers beat Minnesota 4-3

• Los Angeles Clippers beat Denver 4-2

I may be selling the Rockets short, but I trust the Warriors’ playoff experience over the Rockets’ young legs and defense. The Lakers should best the Timberwolves because Luka Doncic is in the Timberwolves’ nightmares. Clippers vs. Denver is the best series of the first round in either conference, a real war that could go either way, but I am going to trust the Clips have a healthy Kawhi Leonard and James Harden for one round.

Conference Semi-Finals

Eastern Conference

• Cleveland beats Indiana 4-1

• Boston beats New York 4-1

Just a bad matchup for the Knicks and Pacers.

Western Conference

• Oklahoma City beats Los Angeles Clippers 4-2

• Golden State beats Los Angeles Lakers 4-3

The Warriors vs. Lakers series is a toss-up, but I trust the Golden State defense with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green more than I do the Lakers’ defense. The OKC defense will just be too much for the other Los Angeles squad.

Eastern Conference Finals

• Boston beats Cleveland 4-3

This will be a legitimate test for the Celtics and they will have to bring their “A” game, but assuming they do they just have too much versatility and too many weapons for the Cavaliers.

Western Conference Finals

• Oklahoma City beats Golden State 4-2

Oklahoma City has the depth to play a lot of different styles, but this is the series where Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have to prove themselves. The Warriors will make life tough on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, those other stars will have to win this for the Thunder. I believe they can.

2025 NBA Finals

• Oklahoma City beats Boston 4-3

This may end faster than seven games — OKC is just not a good matchup for Boston. This is the one team with the depth and versatility to match the Celtics, and I will trust the regular-season results and trust the Thunder’s role players to step up.

