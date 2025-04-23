2025 NBA Playoffs results, highlights, recap Apr 22 including Luka, Lakers tying series, Bucks are in trouble

While the Lakers answered the questions in front of them before in Game 2 on Tuesday night, the Bucks just have more questions.

LAKERS 94, TIMBERWOLVES 85 (series tied 1-1)

After dropping Game 1 at home, the Lakers came out with the urgency of a desperate team.

Minnesota came out Tuesday night like they already had one in the bag and were comfortable.

The result was a first quarter that flipped the script on Game 1 — the Lakers were the physical, aggressive, defensive team and the Timberwolves were the ones struggling to deal with it. Los Angeles led by 16 after one quarter and hung on from there to get the 94-85 win behind 31 points from Luka Doncic.

LUKA PUTS ON A SHOW, LAKERS TIE UP THE SERIES 💯🔥



31 PTS

12 REB

9 AST



Game 3: Friday (4/25), 9:30pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/fbVdA1TtBM — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2025

Both sides can head into Game 3 thinking this series is theirs to take.

For Minnesota, their defense still has the Lakers stumbling — Los Angeles has averaged 94.5 points a game through the first two games of this series. While Doncic has played well, LeBron James and Austin Reaves have combined to shoot 5-of-24 from 3 and have been held in relative check.

Save for one bad half, the Timberwolves can say they have been the best team in this series, and now they head home where Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo and the rest of the Timberwolves bench — as well as their shooters — should feel more comfortable.

For Los Angeles, it has found its urgency and defense, and they still have a couple of other gears on offense. Plus, as this series gets deeper and tighter, they have the proven winners in LeBron and Luka.

The next two games in this series are going to be wild.

PACERS 123, BUCKS 115 (Indiana leads series 2-0)

This was Andrew Nembhard’s night.

Nembhard was given the defensive assignment of Damian Lillard and held the All-Star in check in his return, allowing 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting. Milwaukee needed Lillard to be an offensive force (and keep all the pressure on Giannis Antetokounmpo) and that did not happen.

Nembhard also scored 17 points, was 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and hit a dagger 3-pointer with 1:11 left to help seal the Pacers’ win.

Nembhard had a little help from Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton in the win.

PACERS STAR DUO SHINE IN GAME 2 🔥🙌



Siakam: 24 PTS, 11 REB, 3 STL

Haliburton: 21 PTS, 5 REB, 12 AST



📊 Indiana leads series 2-0 pic.twitter.com/HNpIFz7j33 — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2025

“I think it’s just doing your job. Winning at home is just doing your job,” Haliburton said postgame.

The Bucks are up against it and expect Doc Rivers to make a big move in Game 3 — could Brook Lopez (who has struggled this series) be benched in favor of Bobby Portis, who scored 28 in Game 2? Is there another bold move out there?

Rivers needs to do something to change the dynamic, or this series is going to be over quickly.

THUNDER 118, GRIZZLIES 99 (OKC leads series 2-0)

Sometimes, a picture is worth a thousand words.

Two stats to emphasize the point:

• OKC has led 92:58 in the two games of this series. Memphis has led 3:02.

• Counting the regular season and playoffs, the Thunder and Grizzlies have played six times this season, and Oklahoma City has won all six by an average of 24.2 points per game.

