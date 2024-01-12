 Skip navigation
2026 NBA All-Star Game reportedly coming to Los Angeles, Clippers’ new arena

  
Published January 12, 2024 05:59 PM
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers-Intuit Dome

Mar 7, 2023; Inglewood CA, USA; A general overall aerial view of the Intuit Dome construction site. The arena, the future home of the LA Clippers, is scheduled to be completed in 2024. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Ballmer built it, and they will come.

They being the NBA All-Star Game. The Clippers’ new home, the Intuit Dome, will open next fall and in February 2026 it will host the NBA All-Star Game, according to Shams Charania at The Athletic. The Clippers have scheduled a press conference at the under-construction building for next Tuesday, a sign that is when things will become official.

This awarding follows the NBA’s pattern of rewarding franchises that build new arenas.

This year’s All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 18 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (check out the latest fan voting results for the starters). After that it will be at the new Chase Center in San Francisco in 2025 before coming to the new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles in 2026. Back-to-back All-Star Games on the West Coast is a little unusual, but both the Warriors and Clippers got new buildings constructed (and players and media will not complain about an extra trip to warm-weather Los Angeles in February).

The All-Star Game was last in Los Angeles in 2018 at the then Staples Center (that building is still home to the Los Angeles Lakers).

Mentions
Los Angeles Clippers Primary Logo Los Angeles Clippers