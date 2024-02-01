76ers fined $75,000 for last-minute sitting of Joel Embiid against Nuggets

Joel Embiid was not on any injury report leading up to last week’s showdown with Nikola Jokic in Denver. Teams often list a guy they think will play as questionable (or probable) just to cover themselves, but Philadelphia didn’t do that. Then the 76ers’ medical staff watched Embiid during warmups and shut him down just before game time.

It was the right move — Embiid was clearly dealing with knee pain, he missed the game after Denver then tried to play against Golden State and was dragging his leg around, looking slow (before getting injured in that game) — but not having him on the injury report is going to cost the 76ers $75,000, the league announced. From the official press release:

The 76ers have been fined $75,000 for failing to include Joel Embiid on the team’s injury report in an accurate and timely manner for the team’s game on Saturday, Jan. 27 against the Denver Nuggets. The fine takes into account Philadelphia’s prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules.

The bigger concern for the 76ers is that Embiid could be out a while after Jonathan Kuminga fell on his knee going for a loose ball. Embiid is out Thursday night, already back in Philadelphia for further evaluation, but signs point to him missing some time.

Embiid and Philadelphia are at the point in the season, and with his games missed, that they need to forget about chasing MVP or other awards — if this team is going to make a deep playoff run it needs a healthy and dominant Embiid. Whatever time he needs to take off to be ready for the playoffs — for the games the 76ers season will all be judged upon — then he should do it.

Being clear about their plans also will avoid future fines from the league.