76ers Joel Embiid leaves game with new knee injury, will get MRI

  
Published January 31, 2024 02:24 AM
Philadelphia 76ers v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers gets helped up from the floor by teammate Danuel House Jr. #25 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center on January 30, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Joel Embiid had missed two straight games with a knee issue but returned against the Warriors Tuesday night. He was not moving like himself — he was labored and slow — and had 14 points on 5-of-18 shooting when Jonathan Kuminga fell on his knee in a scramble for a loose ball late in the fourth quarter. Embiid immediately went to the locker room not to return.

Postgame, 76ers coach Nick Nurse said this new injury was unrelated to the one that kept Embiid out the previous two games. He said there was no update and added Embiid will get an MRI Tuesday night or Wednesday to see the extent of the damage.

If Embiid misses six more games the rest of this season, he is ineligible for MVP, All-NBA or any other awards under the league’s new Player Participation Policy that is part of the just approved CBA.

Embiid has been playing the best basketball of his career, averaging a league-best 36 points a game — he is on pace to be the second player ever to have more points than minutes played — plus 11.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists a night. He’s also been an elite rim protector on defense. There’s good reason he is considered the MVP frontrunner at midseason.

He didn’t look like that against the Warriors, and overall the team looked sluggish, partly due to injuries that also kept Tyrese Maxey, Nicolas Batum, De’Anthony Melton), Marcus Morris Sr. and Robert Covington out. The result was the 76ers falling at home to the Warriors, 119-107. Stephen Curry had 37 to lead Golden State, while Tobias Harris had 26 for Philadelphia.

But the outcome of the game pales in comparison to the outcome of the upcoming MRI, which could impact both the MVP race and the race at the top of the Eastern Conference.

