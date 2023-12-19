 Skip navigation
Another report Jazz open to trading Jordan Clarkson

  
Last week, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reported that Jordan Clarkson, John Collins and Collin Sexton were all available via trade, while Lauri Markkanen was not (or, at least not without a Gobertesque offer).

Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report has echoed that report about Clarkson.

Clarkson, forced into a starting point guard role again this season (rather than the bench role where he won Sixth Man Of the Year in Utah) is averaging 16.6 points and 4.9 assists a game, but has a dreadful 49.8 true shooting percentage.

It might be easier for the Jazz to trade Clarkson next July. This season he is making $23.5 million in the final year of his last contract, but July 1 the contract extension he signed this summer — two years, $28.4 million total (a little over $14 million a season) — kicks in.

A contender looking for scoring off the bench could have interest in Clarkson, but that’s a lot of salary to take on and that team will want to send what it sees as a bad contract (and likely a pick) to Utah.

Look for Utah to be in the middle of many trade rumors at the deadline, as one expects a team with Danny Ainge at the helm to be. Actually pulling together a trade is a much longer shot, however.

