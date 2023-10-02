 Skip navigation
Antetokounmpo praises Lillard trade, suggests he will re-sign with Bucks

  
Published October 2, 2023 05:58 PM
NBA: Milwuakee Bucks-Media Day

Oct 2, 2023; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Damian Lillard (0) pose for a picture during media day in Milwaukee. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo was far from subtle this summer about wanting to win another ring and see more commitment to that goal from the Bucks.

Milwaukee’s front office responded with a trade for Damian Lillard. How is Antetokounmpo feeling now?

“Big trade having Dame here. We added another level to our team... They’ve shown they’re committed to winning a championship. I’m happy...

“Now they respect us, man. Milwaukee is on the f****** map again.” (Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic.)

“Money is not important, but a lot of f****** money is important. So I’m going to sign it next year. It doesn’t make sense right now. I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career — as long as we are winning. It’s as simple as that.” (Via Jamal Collier of ESPN.)

Antetokounmpo is eligible for a three-year, $169 million extension today (through the start of the season), but he will not sign that because he would be leaving money on the table. Next summer, the Bucks can offer him a four-year extension worth an expected $233 million (depending on how much the salary cap rises).

While nothing is final until the ink is dry on the new contract, Antetokounmpo didn’t sound like someone looking to leave Milwaukee (something other teams had been watching and hoping for). He was seen hugging Bucks general manager Jon Horst and generally sounded happy with the Bucks offseason. As he should be. In addition to trading for Lillard, the team spent big to re-sign Brook Lopez and extend Khris Middleton, keeping the rest of the core intact (outside of Jrue Holiday, who was sent to Portland in the Lillard trade but could come back to haunt his old team as a member of the Celtics).

The Bucks enter this season as one of the teams with a real shot at a ring — that’s all Antetokounmpo can ask. Now it’s on him, Lillard and the rest of the team to play up to that potential.

Next summer, he can sign a new contract for, in his words, “a lot of f****** money.”

