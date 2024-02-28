Are you kidding?!?! Watch Max Strus sink 59-foot game-winning buzzer-beater for Cavaliers

It shall be forever known as the Max Strus game.

The Cavaliers’ sharpshooter went 5-of-5 from 3 in the fourth quarter — 3-of-3 in the final four minutes — but it was the last one that was jaw-dropping. Mavericks’ newcomer P.J. Washington’s dunk gave his team a one-point lead with 2.6 seconds left, the Cavaliers had to go the length of the court to score, and... it’s the Max Struss game.

WHAT A SHOT!



Max Strus wins it in Cleveland with a HALFCOURT SHOT at the buzzer 🚨 #TissotBuzzerBeater #YourTimeDefinesYourGreatness pic.twitter.com/EPtvANMNhr — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2024

Officially, the NBA is calling that a 59-footer. Strus’ Cavaliers teammate tackled him — then later showered him with water during his postgame television interview — while the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse crowd went wild.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 31 points, Strus finished with 21 and Jarrett Allen added 19. The Cavaliers are now 12-3 in their last 15.

Luka Doncic was brilliant for the Mavericks and finished with 45 points and 14 assists, while Kyrie Irving added 30. It just wasn’t their night, it was Strus’.

