Are you kidding?!?! Watch Max Strus sink 59-foot game-winning buzzer-beater for Cavaliers

  
Published February 27, 2024 10:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks v Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 27: Max Strus #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is showered with water by his teammates after making a half-court buzzer beater to defeat the Dallas Mavericks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Mavericks 121-119. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It shall be forever known as the Max Strus game.

The Cavaliers’ sharpshooter went 5-of-5 from 3 in the fourth quarter — 3-of-3 in the final four minutes — but it was the last one that was jaw-dropping. Mavericks’ newcomer P.J. Washington’s dunk gave his team a one-point lead with 2.6 seconds left, the Cavaliers had to go the length of the court to score, and... it’s the Max Struss game.

Officially, the NBA is calling that a 59-footer. Strus’ Cavaliers teammate tackled him — then later showered him with water during his postgame television interview — while the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse crowd went wild.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 31 points, Strus finished with 21 and Jarrett Allen added 19. The Cavaliers are now 12-3 in their last 15.

Luka Doncic was brilliant for the Mavericks and finished with 45 points and 14 assists, while Kyrie Irving added 30. It just wasn’t their night, it was Strus’.

