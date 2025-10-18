As expected, Warriors waive Seth Curry but will re-sign him in a month or two

This had always been the plan.

From the day the Warriors signed Seth Curry to play alongside his older brother Stephen Curry for the first time professionally, it was made clear that the Warriors were eventually going to cut and waive Curry, only to re-sign him a month or two later. That cut came on Saturday.

Warriors waive guards LJ Cryer & Seth Curry: pic.twitter.com/is4HgJuMwz — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 18, 2025

Team finances and the tax aprons drove this. The Warriors are hard-capped at the second apron (because they used the taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Al Horford). After agreeing to a new contract with Jonathan Kuminga, then soon after deals for Horford and De’Anthony Melton, the Warriors were bumping up against that cap. One of Seth Curry or Gui Santos had to be waived to get under that hard cap to start the season, and Curry was always the guy going to get the time off (this was clearly communicated with everyone, including Stephen).

The Warriors can re-sign Seth Curry on Nov. 15, when they will have the space to sign a pro-rated minimum contract for the rest of the season. However, the Warriors may wait longer than that, maybe into December, just to give themselves more cushion against the tax apron line.

Seth, 35, shot 45.6% on 3-pointers last season on his way to averaging 6.5 points a game in Charlotte. His shooting and style of play mesh well with the Warriors once they re-sign him, in a month or two.