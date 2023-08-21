 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 10 Championship - Michigan vs Purdue
Betting the Purdue Boilermakers 2023 Win Total
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Marcus Freeman Notre Dame
College Football Week 0 schedule breakdown
A'ja Wilson
Hometown Hopefuls: A’ja Wilson credits success to church and community, where her story is a beacon of hope

Top Clips

Preseason Week 2 superlatives: 'Will-I-Am' Award
Preseason Week 2 superlatives: ‘Will-I-Am’ Award
nbc_pft_danieljones_230821.jpg
NYG ‘phenomenally coached’ on both sides of ball
nbc_pft_boldenscare_230821.jpg
Patriots cancel joint practices after Bolden scare

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ayton, Hield, Gordon lead Bahamas to berth in Paris Olympics qualifiers

  
Published August 21, 2023 10:09 AM
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Six

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 11: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns looks on after the second quarter in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on May 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Are you looking for a rising international basketball powerhouse?

Meet the Bahamas national basketball team: Deandre Ayton (Suns), Buddy Hield (Pacers) and Eric Gordon (Suns) sparked the island nation to an 82-75 win over Argentina on Sunday, advancing the Bahamas to the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament next July — the farthest the Bahamas have ever gotten in Olympic qualifying.

Gordon was the dominant force in this game, where the Bahamas came from behind against the hosts and traditional South American powerhouse. Gordon — who recently switched his international allegiance from the USA to the Bahamas — finished with 27 points, including two critical step-back 3s, in the final couple of minutes, to secure the win.

Hield added 17 points and Ayton scored 10 and had 21 rebounds in the victory.

The Bahamas, coached by Golden State Warriors assistant Chris DeMarco, now head to the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournaments next July. They will be joined by other qualifiers out of other tournaments this last weekend: Cameroon, Bahrain, Croatia and Poland.

Only 12 men’s teams compete in the Olympics (and 12 women’s teams), with eight qualifying out of the FIBA World Cup that starts this week in Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Of the teams that play in the World Cup but do not qualify for the Paris Games, 19 will join the five teams out of this summer’s qualifying tournaments — including the Bahamas — in next summer’s qualifying tournaments. Those 24 teams will be divided into four tournaments of six teams each, and the winners of those four tournaments will punch their tickets to Paris.

With this roster, the Bahamas have a real chance to be one of them.

