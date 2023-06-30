Barnes reportedly agrees to three year, $54 million extension to stay with Kings

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Barnes reportedly agrees to three year, $54 million extension to stay with Kings

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published June 29, 2023 10:14 PM
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 30: Harrison Barnes #40 of the Sacramento Kings warms up during Round One Game Seven of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings looked around for an upgrade at the four, maybe a little more defense to go with the floor spacing offense, but a high IQ role player nonetheless.

The Kings settled where they started, reaching a deal to bring back Harrison Barnes for three years at $54 million. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

Barnes was a solid part of the Kings’ elite offense that saw them end the franchise’s 16-year playoff drought. He averaged 15 points a game shooting 37.4% from 3, and he played in all 82 games last season.

This contract was right around his market value, and while both sides looked around a little they ended up going with the situation where they were comfortable. Barnes works in Sacramento, and it’s fair to ask if the other available power forwards on the market — Kyle Kuzma, they could take a swing at Cameron Johnson but Brooklyn likely just matches any offer — were really an upgrade. While Draymond Green rumors circulated for a while, league sources told NBC Sports that was far more smoke than fire.

The Kings still have a little flexibility to make moves, although it appears the priorities are re-signing Trey Lyles and working out a renegotiation and extension with Domantas Sabonis.

Running it back without upgrades is risky for the Kings. They were the No. 3 seed a season ago and will be good again, but how do they take a step forward? Some things broke their way a season ago — Sacramento was essentially healthy, while other threats in the West such as the Clippers, Warriors and Suns, stumbled — but if the Kings run it back they will be a good playoff team again. That is something in Sacramento.

Mentions
Sacramento Kings Primary Logo Sacramento Kings harrison barnes.png Harrison Barnes