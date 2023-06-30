Barnes reportedly agrees to three year, $54 million extension to stay with Kings

The Sacramento Kings looked around for an upgrade at the four, maybe a little more defense to go with the floor spacing offense, but a high IQ role player nonetheless.

The Kings settled where they started, reaching a deal to bring back Harrison Barnes for three years at $54 million. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes – a key part of the franchise’s rise into Western Conference contention – has agreed on a new three-year, $54 million contract extension, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/JCT4RUayt7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Barnes was a solid part of the Kings’ elite offense that saw them end the franchise’s 16-year playoff drought. He averaged 15 points a game shooting 37.4% from 3, and he played in all 82 games last season.

This contract was right around his market value, and while both sides looked around a little they ended up going with the situation where they were comfortable. Barnes works in Sacramento, and it’s fair to ask if the other available power forwards on the market — Kyle Kuzma, they could take a swing at Cameron Johnson but Brooklyn likely just matches any offer — were really an upgrade. While Draymond Green rumors circulated for a while, league sources told NBC Sports that was far more smoke than fire.

The Kings still have a little flexibility to make moves, although it appears the priorities are re-signing Trey Lyles and working out a renegotiation and extension with Domantas Sabonis.

Running it back without upgrades is risky for the Kings. They were the No. 3 seed a season ago and will be good again, but how do they take a step forward? Some things broke their way a season ago — Sacramento was essentially healthy, while other threats in the West such as the Clippers, Warriors and Suns, stumbled — but if the Kings run it back they will be a good playoff team again. That is something in Sacramento.