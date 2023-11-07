 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: 2022 Heisman Trophy
Heisman Trophy 2023: Hopefuls, Favorites, Odds, History, Voting Process and more
nbc_golf_gt_tgldisc_231018.jpg
Tiger: ‘My ankle is fine,’ it’s the rest of the leg that causes pain
Fortinet Cup Championship - Final Round
PGA Tour Americas: Inaugural schedule revealed, details finalized

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_big10_wiscgardintv_231107.jpg
Gard: Depth, maturity stand out for Wisconsin
nbc_bfa_cowboys_231107.jpg
How can Cowboys ‘bridge the gap’ with NFL’s best?
nbc_bfa_jetsrodgers_231107.jpg
Jones: Rodgers ‘loves’ the attention with the Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: 2022 Heisman Trophy
Heisman Trophy 2023: Hopefuls, Favorites, Odds, History, Voting Process and more
nbc_golf_gt_tgldisc_231018.jpg
Tiger: ‘My ankle is fine,’ it’s the rest of the leg that causes pain
Fortinet Cup Championship - Final Round
PGA Tour Americas: Inaugural schedule revealed, details finalized

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_big10_wiscgardintv_231107.jpg
Gard: Depth, maturity stand out for Wisconsin
nbc_bfa_cowboys_231107.jpg
How can Cowboys ‘bridge the gap’ with NFL’s best?
nbc_bfa_jetsrodgers_231107.jpg
Jones: Rodgers ‘loves’ the attention with the Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bradley Beal could make Suns debut Wednesday vs. Bulls, upgraded to questionable

  
Published November 7, 2023 05:33 PM
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers

Oct 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) watches game action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The day we get to see the big three of Phoenix all on the court at once is coming. Maybe within the next week.

Bradley Beal, who has been battling back spasms, is nearing his Suns debut and has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game in Chicago. Beal went through practice with the team on Tuesday and coach Frank Vogel said to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic if Beal feels good coming out of this workout, he will play against the Bulls.

“He got some good work in yesterday, he got some live work in today. He looks good, we’ve just got to make sure we see how he feels from the work today, see how his body responds to it.”

If not Wednesday, then Beal seems on track to make his debut on Friday after missing the start of the season with lower back spasms.

Devin Booker is farther away from a return from a strained right calf, only doing some light shooting after practice Tuesday, and he is out vs. Chicago. However, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the entire Suns trio could be on the court in 7-10 days.

The Suns are off to a 3-4 start with Kevin Durant carrying the load of a team with a +1.6 net rating, which is not bad considering the injuries. Durant said he’s proud of what the team has done during this run of injuries.

After playing in Chicago on Wednesday, the Suns host the Lakers on Friday (an In-Season Tournament game) and then the Thunder on Sunday.

Mentions
Bradley Beal.png Bradley Beal Kevin Durant.png Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns Chicago Bulls Primary Logo Chicago Bulls Devin Booker.png Devin Booker