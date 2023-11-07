Bradley Beal could make Suns debut Wednesday vs. Bulls, upgraded to questionable

The day we get to see the big three of Phoenix all on the court at once is coming. Maybe within the next week.

Bradley Beal, who has been battling back spasms, is nearing his Suns debut and has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game in Chicago. Beal went through practice with the team on Tuesday and coach Frank Vogel said to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic if Beal feels good coming out of this workout, he will play against the Bulls.

“He got some good work in yesterday, he got some live work in today. He looks good, we’ve just got to make sure we see how he feels from the work today, see how his body responds to it.”

Bradley Beal (back) is on course to return Wednesday at Bulls. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Fr0zEgthdW — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 7, 2023

If not Wednesday, then Beal seems on track to make his debut on Friday after missing the start of the season with lower back spasms.

Devin Booker is farther away from a return from a strained right calf, only doing some light shooting after practice Tuesday, and he is out vs. Chicago. However, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the entire Suns trio could be on the court in 7-10 days.

The Suns are off to a 3-4 start with Kevin Durant carrying the load of a team with a +1.6 net rating, which is not bad considering the injuries. Durant said he’s proud of what the team has done during this run of injuries.

"I'm just proud of the guys and how everybody is rallying around each other, trying to make adjustments. Once everybody comes back and we'll be at full strength, you'll see our real team."



Kevin Durant as #Suns haven't had Bradley Beal yet and Devin Booker only played two games. pic.twitter.com/QfkExUxUm1 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 7, 2023

After playing in Chicago on Wednesday, the Suns host the Lakers on Friday (an In-Season Tournament game) and then the Thunder on Sunday.