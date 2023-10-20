 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Andorra 2023 - Day 5 - Women's &amp; Men?s Slalom &amp; Super L.
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 World Cup season
nbc_roto_psuosu_231018.jpg
Big Ten Betting - Power Rankings Week 8
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
AUTO: OCT 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Alsco Uniforms 302
Hard work pays off for Las Vegas winner Riley Herbst

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_stottsresigns_231020.jpg
Impact of Bucks’ Terry Stotts stepping down
nbc_bfa_wnbafinalsreax_231020.jpg
A’ja Wilson becoming face of the WNBA
nbc_nas_dalejrhighlinev3_231020.jpg
Dale Jr. on the art of the high line at Homestead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Andorra 2023 - Day 5 - Women's &amp; Men?s Slalom &amp; Super L.
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 World Cup season
nbc_roto_psuosu_231018.jpg
Big Ten Betting - Power Rankings Week 8
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
AUTO: OCT 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Alsco Uniforms 302
Hard work pays off for Las Vegas winner Riley Herbst

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_stottsresigns_231020.jpg
Impact of Bucks’ Terry Stotts stepping down
nbc_bfa_wnbafinalsreax_231020.jpg
A’ja Wilson becoming face of the WNBA
nbc_nas_dalejrhighlinev3_231020.jpg
Dale Jr. on the art of the high line at Homestead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brogdon comfortable coming off bench behind Scoot Henderson in Portland

  
Published October 20, 2023 04:19 PM
New Zealand Breakers v Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, OREGON - OCTOBER 10: Malcolm Brogdon #92 of the Portland Trail Blazers in action during the second quarter of the exhibition game against the New Zealand Breakers at Moda Center on October 10, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. The Portland Trail Blazers won 106-66. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Despite his winning the Sixth Man of the Year award last season and generally playing well, the Celtics were eager to move on from Malcolm Brogdon this summer. After multiple rumors and false starts, he ended up in Portland as part of the Jrue Holiday trade.

Rumors Brogdon would quickly be flipped again somewhere else proved false — for now, it’d be a surprise if he is in Portland after the trade deadline. That has Brogdon coming off the bench behind the presumptive star and new face of the Trail Blazers Scoot Henderson. Brogdon is good with that role, as he told Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report.

That’s the mature response from Brogdon, and really the only one open to him unless he wanted to be disruptive. Henderson was always going to start. Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton are going to get all the run they can handle this season as the team tries to grow around them.

Brogdon can play the veteran backup for now, but he will likely be traded. The Clippers have been rumored as a possibility if the James Harden situation doesn’t pan out. Last season Brogdon averaged 14.9 points per game shooting 44.4% from 3, plus dishing out 3.7 assists a game. If it’s not Los Angeles, another team will come to the conclusion it needs guard depth and make a deal.

Until then, Brogdon is comfortable in his role.

Mentions
Malcolm-Brogdon.jpg Malcolm Brogdon Portland Trail Blazers Primary Logo Portland Trail Blazers