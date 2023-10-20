Brogdon comfortable coming off bench behind Scoot Henderson in Portland

Despite his winning the Sixth Man of the Year award last season and generally playing well, the Celtics were eager to move on from Malcolm Brogdon this summer. After multiple rumors and false starts, he ended up in Portland as part of the Jrue Holiday trade.

Rumors Brogdon would quickly be flipped again somewhere else proved false — for now, it’d be a surprise if he is in Portland after the trade deadline. That has Brogdon coming off the bench behind the presumptive star and new face of the Trail Blazers Scoot Henderson. Brogdon is good with that role, as he told Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report.

Malcolm Brogdon today at practice on coming off the bench behind a rookie: “I think it’s honestly important for Scoot to get this experience, starting. He’s going to be the franchise player going forward, so he has to be invested in and given that opportunity.” pic.twitter.com/Ku6to1pGZ7 — Sean Highkin (@highkin) October 20, 2023

That’s the mature response from Brogdon, and really the only one open to him unless he wanted to be disruptive. Henderson was always going to start. Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton are going to get all the run they can handle this season as the team tries to grow around them.

Brogdon can play the veteran backup for now, but he will likely be traded. The Clippers have been rumored as a possibility if the James Harden situation doesn’t pan out. Last season Brogdon averaged 14.9 points per game shooting 44.4% from 3, plus dishing out 3.7 assists a game. If it’s not Los Angeles, another team will come to the conclusion it needs guard depth and make a deal.

Until then, Brogdon is comfortable in his role.