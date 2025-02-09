 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ABN AMRO Open 2025 Semi-Finals
Alcaraz clinches his first indoor title by beating De Minaur in Rotterdam Open final
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Final Round
Motivated by Pebble invite snub, Daniel Berger earns Genesis spot via Aon Swing 5
UCLA v Oregon
Londynn Jones scores a season-high 21 points to lead No. 1 UCLA over Oregon 62-52

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_hurtssound_250209.jpg
Hurts after SB LIX win: ‘It’s been a long journey’
nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_250209.jpg
Mahomes shoulders blame for Super Bowl LIX TOs
floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ABN AMRO Open 2025 Semi-Finals
Alcaraz clinches his first indoor title by beating De Minaur in Rotterdam Open final
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Final Round
Motivated by Pebble invite snub, Daniel Berger earns Genesis spot via Aon Swing 5
UCLA v Oregon
Londynn Jones scores a season-high 21 points to lead No. 1 UCLA over Oregon 62-52

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_hurtssound_250209.jpg
Hurts after SB LIX win: ‘It’s been a long journey’
nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_250209.jpg
Mahomes shoulders blame for Super Bowl LIX TOs
floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo out weeks with mild calf strain, will miss All-Star Game

  
Published February 9, 2025 12:24 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the player fans wanted to see more than any other in the All-Star Game — he led fan voting, garnering 4.4 million votes from around the globe.

Those fans will be disappointed. Antetokounmpo is out for weeks with a mild calf strain and will not participate in All-Star weekend, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and confirmed by Bucks coach Doc Rivers.

Antetokounmpo, who has missed the last three Bucks games, will miss the Bucks three games before the All-Star break, Rivers told reporters but added he hoped for a return for the first game after the break.

Antetokounmpo has been playing at an MVP level this season and has carried the Bucks to a top-five spot in the East. He’s averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists a night, having modified his game this season to play to his strengths, getting downhill to the rim and not settling for jumpers and 3-pointers — less than a quarter of Antetokounmpo’s shots this season have come from outside 10 feet. The Bucks have outscored opponents when Antetokounmpo is on the court this season but have a -3.7 net rating when he is off. Milwaukee is 4-5 in games Antetokounmpo has missed this season.

If Antetokounmpo misses nine more games this season (including Sunday), he will fall short of the 65-game threshold established by the league and not be eligible for MVP, All-NBA or other postseason awards.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will choose Antetokounmpo’s All-Star Game replacement on Team Chuck (the All-Stars were divided into three teams this season for a mini-tournament).

Mentions
Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks