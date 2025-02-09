Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo out weeks with mild calf strain, will miss All-Star Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the player fans wanted to see more than any other in the All-Star Game — he led fan voting, garnering 4.4 million votes from around the globe.

Those fans will be disappointed. Antetokounmpo is out for weeks with a mild calf strain and will not participate in All-Star weekend, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and confirmed by Bucks coach Doc Rivers.

Antetokounmpo, who has missed the last three Bucks games, will miss the Bucks three games before the All-Star break, Rivers told reporters but added he hoped for a return for the first game after the break.

Antetokounmpo has been playing at an MVP level this season and has carried the Bucks to a top-five spot in the East. He’s averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists a night, having modified his game this season to play to his strengths, getting downhill to the rim and not settling for jumpers and 3-pointers — less than a quarter of Antetokounmpo’s shots this season have come from outside 10 feet. The Bucks have outscored opponents when Antetokounmpo is on the court this season but have a -3.7 net rating when he is off. Milwaukee is 4-5 in games Antetokounmpo has missed this season.

If Antetokounmpo misses nine more games this season (including Sunday), he will fall short of the 65-game threshold established by the league and not be eligible for MVP, All-NBA or other postseason awards.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will choose Antetokounmpo’s All-Star Game replacement on Team Chuck (the All-Stars were divided into three teams this season for a mini-tournament).