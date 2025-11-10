Bucks Taurean Prince has herniated disk in his neck, is out “indefinitely”

Milwaukee forward Taurean Prince is out indefinitely and is expected to miss significant time after an MRI revealed a herniated disc in his neck, the team announced Monday.

Medical Update: Taurean Prince underwent an MRI last week that revealed a herniated disk in his neck. Prince will be sidelined indefinitely as the team’s medical staff and external specialists determine the best treatment plan.



Further updates will be provided as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/ZYJbpB1YeT — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 10, 2025

Prince came off the bench for 21 minutes a night across Milwaukee’s first eight games, averaging 6.1 points a night, but sat out the last two games due to an injury. Prince started 73 games for the Bucks last season, averaging 8.1 points per night, although his primary skill has been his defense and switchability on that end of the court.

With Prince out, look for Kyle Kuzma and Amir Coffey to get more run behind starters A.J. Green and Gary Trent Jr.