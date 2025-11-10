 Skip navigation
Bucks Taurean Prince has herniated disk in his neck, is out “indefinitely”

  
Published November 10, 2025 05:18 PM

Milwaukee forward Taurean Prince is out indefinitely and is expected to miss significant time after an MRI revealed a herniated disc in his neck, the team announced Monday.

Prince came off the bench for 21 minutes a night across Milwaukee’s first eight games, averaging 6.1 points a night, but sat out the last two games due to an injury. Prince started 73 games for the Bucks last season, averaging 8.1 points per night, although his primary skill has been his defense and switchability on that end of the court.

With Prince out, look for Kyle Kuzma and Amir Coffey to get more run behind starters A.J. Green and Gary Trent Jr.

Mentions
MIL_Prince_Taurean.jpg Taurean Prince