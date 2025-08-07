Carmelo Anthony chooses Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade as Hall of Fame presenters

Before Carmelo Anthony steps into the NBC Studios this fall to be an analyst for the games on NBC and Peacock, he is going to step into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade are going to walk in with him — they were announced as his presenters for the Hall of Fame.

Filled with gratitude. My journey was different, but finding the balance through all the ups and downs made this moment possible. And if you stay true to who you are then the journey is always worth it. Thank you @Hoophall for recognizing 32 years. 🙏🏾#STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/Xkrom37rD8 — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) April 8, 2025

Each year, those about to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame are asked to pick previously inducted members to be their presenters. This year, for the ceremony on Sept. 6 in Springfield, Massachusetts, Anthony selected Iverson, one of his teammates from Denver, as well as one of his best friends in the league in Wade.

NBA Top 75 All-Time Player, Class of 2025 Naismith Hall of Famer, 3-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, and now NBC Sports Analyst.



Welcome to the team, Carmelo Anthony! pic.twitter.com/jmi8WYL0TO — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 3, 2025

Here are the presenters for the other members of the Class of 2026.

Dwight Howard: Patrick Ewing, Robert Parish, Dennis Rodman, and Dominique Wilkins.

Sue Bird: Geno Auriemma and Swin Cash.

Maya Moore: Seimone Augustus, Geno Auriemma, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings and Lindsay Whalen.

Micky Arison (Heat owner): Alonzo Mourning, Pat Riley and Dwyane Wade.

Billy Donovan: Maurice Cheeks and Rick Pitino.

Danny Crawford (referee): Tim Hardaway and Isiah Thomas.

Sylvia Fowles: Katie Smith and Lindsay Whalen.

2008 USA Men’s National Team: Jim Boeheim, Chris Bosh, Jerry Colangelo, Jason Kidd, Mike Krzyzewski and Dwyane Wade.