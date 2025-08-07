 Skip navigation
Carmelo Anthony chooses Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade as Hall of Fame presenters

  
Published August 7, 2025 05:08 PM

Before Carmelo Anthony steps into the NBC Studios this fall to be an analyst for the games on NBC and Peacock, he is going to step into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade are going to walk in with him — they were announced as his presenters for the Hall of Fame.

Each year, those about to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame are asked to pick previously inducted members to be their presenters. This year, for the ceremony on Sept. 6 in Springfield, Massachusetts, Anthony selected Iverson, one of his teammates from Denver, as well as one of his best friends in the league in Wade.

Here are the presenters for the other members of the Class of 2026.

Dwight Howard: Patrick Ewing, Robert Parish, Dennis Rodman, and Dominique Wilkins.

Sue Bird: Geno Auriemma and Swin Cash.

Maya Moore: Seimone Augustus, Geno Auriemma, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings and Lindsay Whalen.

Micky Arison (Heat owner): Alonzo Mourning, Pat Riley and Dwyane Wade.

Billy Donovan: Maurice Cheeks and Rick Pitino.

Danny Crawford (referee): Tim Hardaway and Isiah Thomas.

Sylvia Fowles: Katie Smith and Lindsay Whalen.

2008 USA Men’s National Team: Jim Boeheim, Chris Bosh, Jerry Colangelo, Jason Kidd, Mike Krzyzewski and Dwyane Wade.