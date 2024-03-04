 Skip navigation
Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell has PRP treatment on left knee, out at least three more games

  
Published March 4, 2024 05:27 PM
Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers All-Star and leading scorer, is out at least three more games following a PRP treatment on his left knee to help a bone bruise heal, the team announced on Monday.

Mitchell had missed the previous two games with the knee issue (a win over the Pistons and a loss to the also shorthanded Knicks).

Mitchell is the head of the snake with the Cavaliers offense, scoring 28 points a game with 6.2 assists a night and a 60.4 true shooting percentage. The Cavaliers offense is 4.4 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court this season.

Mitchell is having the kind of season that will have him in the mix for a potential All-NBA spot, but he has already missed 13 games this season and being out the next three will push that to 16 — players who miss 18 do not qualify for postseason awards under the new CBA. What matters more to the Cavaliers and Mitchell will be having him healthy for the postseason when Cleveland believes it can make a run, but being eligible for awards will be a consideration.

With Mitchell out, expect more Isaac Okoro for the next few games.

