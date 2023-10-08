 Skip navigation
Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen injures ankle, could miss start of season

  
Published October 8, 2023 08:19 AM
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 26: Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to the start of Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jarrett Allen — the Cavaliers starting center and half of one of the best defensive frontlines in the NBA — will be out for a couple of weeks with a bone bruise in his ankle, the Cavaliers announced.

Allen is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks but very well could be out longer. Cleveland tips off the season in 17 days (Oct. 25) in Brooklyn. Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was asked whether Allen would be available for the opener, his response via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

“I can’t give you an honest answer on that because it’s a bone and everybody is different as far as how long those things take,” Bickerstaff said following Saturday’s practice. “You can’t control everybody’s bone. But we wanted to do it now because we thought this was the best time. Give him as much time to rest and see how it heals and do all the things we can to help a speedy recovery and go from there.”

The Cavaliers won 51 games last season and look like a team ready to take a step forward off that and their first-round playoff exit. Allen, 25, is a big part of the team having averaged 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks a game last season, and serving as a key defensive anchor (which lets Evan Mobley play more of a roaming, shot-blocking role).

With Allen out, the Cavaliers likely will turn to Damian Jones at the five with Tristan Thompson backing him up, although Mobley likely slides over to play more center as well. Hopefully, the Cavaliers won’t have to go with that rotation too long because Allen will return.

