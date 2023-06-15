Check out highlights from the Denver Nuggets championship parade

It was 47 years of pent-up energy unleashed as Nuggets flooded downtown Denver for one wild street party to celebrate the Denver Nuggets’ first-ever franchise championship .

Even the person most reluctant to be there — Finals MVP Nikola Jokić, who found out in his postgame media interview that the parade was Thursday and said, “No. I need to go home.” — was glad he was there.

YOU HEARD THE MAN 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/1pWIrSd2wb — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 15, 2023

Downtown Denver was overflowing with fans celebrating the Nuggets on Thursday, and Christian Braun — who won an NCAA title with Kansas a season ago and then an NBA title with the Nuggets — was hyping up the crowd.

CB hypin’ up the crowd along the way 😤 pic.twitter.com/u91nxTQn7e — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 15, 2023

Few were enjoying the moment more than Aaron Gordon, who had his cigar and was soaking it all in.

Runnin' through the Mile High City 🏔️ pic.twitter.com/ASrOgaXNmE — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 15, 2023

Love from AG 🫶 pic.twitter.com/2QfefQIYGD — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 15, 2023

It was a wild day, the kind the Nuggets would like more of.

“I’ve got a crazy idea,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Let’s do this again. I want to be on another float. I want to be at another parade and do this thing again.”