Check out must-see highlights from Victor Wembanyama against Grizzlies

  
Published March 23, 2024 07:13 AM
Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 22 Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 22, 2024 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

A few times a game, Victor Wembanyama bends the reality of what you think is possible on a basketball court.

He did that a few times in putting up 31 points with 16 boards and three blocks against the Grizzlies Friday night, and this play was at the top of that list.

As much as we talk about Wembanyama’s fast-growing comfort and plays on the offensive end, it’s on defense where he is making more of a difference. This play sums up the impact he now has on that end.

As great as Wembanyama and Devin Vassell was (27 points), it was Jaren Jackson Jr. who had the biggest play of the night, hitting the game-winner to cap off his 28-point night.

