Cleveland Cavaliers forward Bobby “Bingo” Smith dies at 77

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Week 8 Best Bets: Dolphins vs Patriots, Panthers vs Texans, Chargers vs Bears
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Penn State v Ohio State
College Football Week 9 Best Bets: Penn State, Purdue, UCF vs WVU, Louisville vs Duke
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 14 USC at Notre Dame
Friday at 4: Notre Dame’s football future will be most determined by President Fr. John Jenkins’s successor

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cptot_ayewgoal_231027.jpg
Ayew’s volley reduces Palace’s deficit to Spurs
nbc_bfa_silverresponseondomesticviolence_231027.jpg
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short
nbc_pl_cptot_heunggoal_231027.jpg
Son slots home Tottenham’s second v. Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Week 8 Best Bets: Dolphins vs Patriots, Panthers vs Texans, Chargers vs Bears
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Penn State v Ohio State
College Football Week 9 Best Bets: Penn State, Purdue, UCF vs WVU, Louisville vs Duke
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 14 USC at Notre Dame
Friday at 4: Notre Dame’s football future will be most determined by President Fr. John Jenkins’s successor

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cptot_ayewgoal_231027.jpg
Ayew’s volley reduces Palace’s deficit to Spurs
nbc_bfa_silverresponseondomesticviolence_231027.jpg
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short
nbc_pl_cptot_heunggoal_231027.jpg
Son slots home Tottenham’s second v. Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Bobby “Bingo” Smith dies at 77

  
Published October 27, 2023 11:11 AM
Bobby Smith drives

CLEVELAND - 1970: Bobby Smith #7 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket during the NBA game in the1970’s. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright NBAE 1970 (Photo by NBAE/ Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bobby “Bingo ” Smith, a small forward who helped the Cleveland Cavaliers climb from expansion team to playoff contender in the 1970s, has died. He was 77.

The Cavs announced Smith’s passing on Thursday night. There was no immediate known cause of death, but Smith had battled health issues in recent years.

Smith is one of seven former players to have his number retired by Cleveland. Smith’s No. 7 jersey was hung in the rafters in 1979.

Smith played his rookie season with San Diego before he was selected by Cleveland in the 1970 expansion draft. Although the Cavs struggled in their first few seasons in the NBA, Smith was one of the team’s best players.

He led the Cavs in scoring in the 1974-75 season, and the following year Smith, playing alongside Austin Carr, Campy Russell and Jim Chones - all three of whom are still broadcasters with the club - helped Cleveland make the playoffs for the first time.

The Cavs rallied to upset the heavily favored Washington Bullets in a seven-game series now known as the “Miracle of Richfield.” Three of the games were decided in the final two seconds, one went to overtime, and when the Cavs won Game 7, fans stormed the Richfield Coliseum floor and tore down the basket stanchions.

Smith played four more seasons with Cleveland before finishing his career with the San Diego Clippers.

“Bingo was one of the most gifted players to ever grace the wine and gold, and his impact on the court and throughout the community made a lasting impression on everyone that ever came into contact with him,” said Russell, the team’s director of alumni relations.

“He spent the majority of his life doing what he loved and his loyalty to the Cavaliers never wavered.”

Carr remembered Smith’s grit on the floor.

“Bingo was always a giving teammate and one of the most fierce competitors I ever played with,” he said. “This is truly a sad moment in our franchise history and my heart goes out to his family.”

Smith remains among the team’s statistical leaders in several categories, including games (4th), field goals made (3rd), field goals attempted (3rd), minutes (5th) and points (6th).

Mentions
Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers