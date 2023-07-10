Comfortable Wembanyama scores 27, shows promise in second Summer League game

LAS VEGAS — There was a play in the third quarter where Victor Wembanyama put up an eight-foot floater from the left baseline, missed it off the rim, and by the time the ball came down on the right baseline he was already over there, pulling the rebound away from Portland defenders, and going up for the and-1.

It showed the kind of unreal potential that earned Wembanyama the No. 1 pick — there are few guys in the NBA who can make that play right now. It showed the kind of aggression from Wembanyama that was lacking in his debut .

Wembanyama put up a highlight package of 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in his second Summer League game, looking far more comfortable than his first outing.

“It’s just me getting comfortable with myself and my body on the court,” Wembanyama said. “Because before today I had like two practices and one game, so it’s just I was just getting going.”

He started getting going in the second quarter, getting a tip and putback dunk.

Wemby keeps it alive.

Wemby slams it home.



No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama heating up in the #NBA2KSummerLeague on ESPN2! pic.twitter.com/1zbAqj3BlT — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2023

On another second quarter play he set a pick out by the 3-point line, rolled toward the rim, got the ball back at the free throw line, and with one quick step was getting fouled at the rim.

Then there was the play where he got the block on one end, ran the court, sealed and threw down the dunk on the other.

BLOCK THE SHOT.

RUN THE FLOOR.

SLAM DUNK FINISH.



Get to ESPN2 to see Victor Wembanyama in action! pic.twitter.com/4NANLqCyMG — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2023

Wembanyama’s comfort level showed in him making quicker decisions when he got the ball and attacking. Not feeling at ease in that first game led to him holding the ball, dancing too much and letting the defense get set and allowing smaller players to swarm and get some steals. Sunday night he started attacking much more quickly, taking advantage of mismatches.

After that first game, with most of his off-the-court obligations as the No. 1 pick filled, Wembanyama could get back to focusing on basketball. That made him happy.

“In the past month, I think basketball wasn’t even 50% of [what was asked of me],” Wembanyama said. “I can’t stand it. I know, it’s a special moment in my life, but I’m glad it’s over, honestly. I just wanna work out, lift.”

That statement should make Spurs fans smile. Almost as much as Sunday’s game did.

