Damian Lillard leaves game after non-contact leg injury, he is feared to have a torn Achilles

“It’s not very promising…" Bucks coach Doc Rivers said of Damian Lillard’s Game 4 leg injury. “I feel bad for him. The guy tried to come back for his team.”

Midway through the first quarter Sunday, Damian Lillard went down with a non-contact leg injury. He was helped off the court and did not return to the Bucks’ eventual loss to the Pacers.

Damian Lillard goes down with a non-contact injury.



Prayers. 🙏



pic.twitter.com/5tcfsPSOCb — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 28, 2025

It is feared to be a torn Achilles, reports Chris Haynes (who is tightly connected to Lillard’s camp). Lillard will get an MRI on Monday, Rivers said.

If that is his Achilles, Lillard will miss most, if not all, of next season.

Tyrese Haliburton sends his best wishes to Damian Lillard: pic.twitter.com/Fm1L5YR0gS — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 28, 2025

Lillard was out for six weeks from the end of the regular season through the start of the playoffs after deep vein thrombosis was discovered in his calf. He went on blood thinners and made a speedy recovery, however, during that process his workouts were limited. He’s been working to get his game and conditioning back.

Lillard, 34, is a nine-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA player who was part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. He averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists a game this season.