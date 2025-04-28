 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clay Holmes
Clay Holmes has been a key addition to the Mets’ surprisingly effective rotation
MLB: APR 22 Blue Jays at Astros
Tigers at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 28
Logan Gilbert
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Logan Gilbert sidelined, optimism for Cristopher Sánchez

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draftwinners_250428.jpg
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
nbc_pft_jalen_250428.jpg
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
nbc_pft_tylershough_250428.jpg
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Damian Lillard leaves game after non-contact leg injury, he is feared to have a torn Achilles

  
Published April 28, 2025 12:59 AM

“It’s not very promising…" Bucks coach Doc Rivers said of Damian Lillard’s Game 4 leg injury. “I feel bad for him. The guy tried to come back for his team.”

Midway through the first quarter Sunday, Damian Lillard went down with a non-contact leg injury. He was helped off the court and did not return to the Bucks’ eventual loss to the Pacers.

It is feared to be a torn Achilles, reports Chris Haynes (who is tightly connected to Lillard’s camp). Lillard will get an MRI on Monday, Rivers said.

If that is his Achilles, Lillard will miss most, if not all, of next season.

Lillard was out for six weeks from the end of the regular season through the start of the playoffs after deep vein thrombosis was discovered in his calf. He went on blood thinners and made a speedy recovery, however, during that process his workouts were limited. He’s been working to get his game and conditioning back.

Lillard, 34, is a nine-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA player who was part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. He averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists a game this season.

