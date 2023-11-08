 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dillon Brooks says he’s ‘ready to lock up’ LeBron when they meet Wednesday

  
Published November 7, 2023 08:22 PM
Sacramento Kings v Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 04: Dillon Brooks #9 of the Houston Rockets looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Sacramento Kings at Toyota Center on November 04, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Dillon Brooks isn’t done “poking the bear.” He did that with LeBron James during the Grizzlies’ first-round playoff matchup with the Lakers last season, calling him “old” among other things. LeBron responded by averaging 22.2 points and 11.2 rebounds a game while shooting 61.1% when guarded by Brooks.

Wednesday, LeBron and the Lakers face Brooks and his new team, the Houston Rockets, and Brooks picked up a stick and started poking the bear again.

Houston, 3-3, has been solid defensively this season and Brooks is part of that.

The Lakers offense has not been solid — 25th in the league — and the team has grown frustrated with LeBron not getting calls on what the team sees as fouls. To that end, the league sent tape to the league office to complain about the lack of calls for their 38-year-old superstar, particularly against the Heat on Monday, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

What’s notable about this is the Lakers leaked it. It’s not uncommon for teams to send in video to the league (especially during the playoffs), but the Laker leaking this news is a sign they are trying to get into the heads of the referees and plant a seed. This is not much different from a coach taking a fine to complain about the officiating during a playoff series.

LeBron chimed in as well after the league’s Last Two Minute Report said the referees got the end of game right.

We’ll see what kind of calls LeBron gets going against Brooks on Wednesday.

Mentions
LeBron James.png LeBron James Dillon Brooks.png Dillon Brooks Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets Primary Logo Houston Rockets