Dillon Brooks says he’s ‘ready to lock up’ LeBron when they meet Wednesday

Dillon Brooks isn’t done “poking the bear.” He did that with LeBron James during the Grizzlies’ first-round playoff matchup with the Lakers last season, calling him “old” among other things. LeBron responded by averaging 22.2 points and 11.2 rebounds a game while shooting 61.1% when guarded by Brooks.

Wednesday, LeBron and the Lakers face Brooks and his new team, the Houston Rockets, and Brooks picked up a stick and started poking the bear again.

Dillon Brooks on his matchup with LeBron



“Ready to lock him up” pic.twitter.com/YnNNUMZWk5 — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) November 7, 2023

Houston, 3-3, has been solid defensively this season and Brooks is part of that.

The Lakers offense has not been solid — 25th in the league — and the team has grown frustrated with LeBron not getting calls on what the team sees as fouls. To that end, the league sent tape to the league office to complain about the lack of calls for their 38-year-old superstar, particularly against the Heat on Monday, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

What’s notable about this is the Lakers leaked it. It’s not uncommon for teams to send in video to the league (especially during the playoffs), but the Laker leaking this news is a sign they are trying to get into the heads of the referees and plant a seed. This is not much different from a coach taking a fine to complain about the officiating during a playoff series.

LeBron chimed in as well after the league’s Last Two Minute Report said the referees got the end of game right.

The game isn’t won or lost in the last 2 mins! If you know the game things happen throughout the 1st, 2nd. 3rd and first 10 mins of 4th that has MAJOR impact on outcomes. https://t.co/ReW6r43Wax — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 8, 2023

We’ll see what kind of calls LeBron gets going against Brooks on Wednesday.