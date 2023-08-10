Dion Waiters, Kent Bazemore among six veterans Warriors working out

On a team where Chris Paul may be asked to be the sixth man and the 10-man rotation seems set well before training camp opens, there are not a lot more minutes to go around. Yet the Warriors need to fill the 14th and likely final roster spot for the season (Golden State is expected to leave the 15th spot open, both for financial reasons — it is deep into the luxury tax — and to make it easier to make a trade down the line if they need to).

For that final roster spot, the Warriors are looking for the right cultural fit and are turning to veterans: Dion Waiters, Tony Snell, Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Harry Giles and Trey Burke are all coming in for workouts, reports Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Other players could be added to this list later.

What matters is this player fits culturally. Toscano-Anderson and Bazemore have the advantage of having been former Warriors in this era, there is no internal question about whether they understand what is asked of them and how they will mesh with the group. Still, the Warriors have opened the door to guys like 25-year-old Giles, who has promise but also knee issues and has been unable to stick in the league. Burke can play as well, while Waiters has been out of the league for a couple of years but is looking for another chance.

The Warriors are in no rush to decide and could give more than one of these players a training camp contract and let them earn their way onto the roster. Golden State opens training camp on Oct. 2.

