Dion Waiters opens up about mental health, how his ‘attitude’, ‘character’ pushed him out of NBA

The last time we saw Dion Waiters on an NBA court was in the bubble, when he was buried deep on the bench of the Los Angeles Lakers. He had started that season in Miami but was suspended by the team three different times — one time for saying he was too sick to play then showing up on social media partying for his birthday, one time surrounding his eating cannabis-infused gummies on the team plane then requiring emergency medical attention when that flight landed. Waiters later opened up about the reasons for that incident .

In Las Vegas this week, Waiters, 31, worked out for teams trying to earn his way back into the league. While the physical side of it after a few seasons out of the NBA is part of it, Waiters also knew he had to address his attitude, which was a key reason he was not back in the league. In an interview worth your time, Waiters opened up to Chris Hayes of Bleacher Report about his work to find mental health and balance in his life. Haynes asked Waiters what sparked the comeback attempt.

My 10-year-old son (Dion Waiters Jr.). He’s Lil Philly Cheese Jr. He would ask every day, ‘Dad, why you’re not playing? You’re better than a lot of those guys. You can help a team.’

What would a team get with him?

A team would get a guy that can come in and play right away and contribute on the court and in the locker room. I can still play-make, score and be a dog on defense. I’m still confident in my abilities, but I have a better mindset of team dynamics and knowing that you have to do what’s asked of you. That’s the biggest thing I took away from my absence is the appreciation.

It’s worth reading the entire interview with Waiters .

All that’s left on the market for Waiters would be a veteran minimum — which one would think he would jump at — or, more likely, a camp invite with the chance to make the roster. If Waiters can play at the level he was at a few seasons ago — a shot creator for himself, either in isolation or in the pick-and-roll, and a good spot-up shooter — there could be a bench role for him on a contending team.

However, it’s a long road back as NBA teams usually lean toward younger players they can develop and keep around longer than veterans. Waiters needs to find the right situation.

