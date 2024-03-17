 Skip navigation
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
U.S. Olympic men's golf qualifying comes into focus after Players Championship
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
McIlroy: Norman, LIV Golf have done Saudi investors a 'disservice'
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal-Wisconsin vs Purdue
LIVE UPDATES: Men's March Madness 2024 bracket revealed

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerintv_240317.jpg
Scheffler wins back-to-back Players Championships
nbc_golf_clarkmissedputt_240317.jpg
Clark's lip-out for the ages ends The Players
nbc_pl_mustoeearleua_240317.jpg
Robinson, Muniz star for Fulham against Tottenham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Donovan Mitchell to miss more time with knee soreness, nasal fracture

  
Published March 17, 2024 05:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers passes the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Getty Images

After missing seven games with a bone bruise in his knee, Donovan Mitchell wanted back on the court. He pushed to play against the Pelicans and ended up with 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting, but he said postgame that his sore knee felt fine. It clearly wasn’t. Anyone watching a couple of nights later when the Cavs played the Knicks could tell. He scored 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting and just looked slow.

After that loss, Mitchell admitted he needed more time off — then came news Sunday that Mitchell suffered a nasal fracture in the loss to the Knicks. Mitchell is officially listed as out but could miss a little more time. Here is what he said postgame, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

“I’m probably not playing next game, to be honest with you,” Mitchell told reporters, including Fedor. “Just gotta take some time to rest and get it right. I thought I was ready. I’m not. It sucks. I want to be out there. But it’s clear as day. Even to myself. I can’t fool myself. Just get it right and be ready when that time comes.”

Since Mitchell first went out with knee pain the team is 4-5, which is concerning as they try to battle the Bucks for the No. 2/3 seed, but the Knicks now lurk just two games back as the No. 4 seed. The Cavaliers don’t want to get on a longer slide, fall back to fourth and then be on the Celtics’ side of the bracket.

Cleveland is getting hit hard by injuries right now. Along with Mitchell, starters Evan Mobley (left ankle sprain) and Max Strus (right knee strain) are out, as are Ty Jerome, and Emoni Bates, while Dean Wade is listed as “doubtful” with right knee soreness.

