Donovan Mitchell to miss more time with knee soreness, nasal fracture

After missing seven games with a bone bruise in his knee, Donovan Mitchell wanted back on the court. He pushed to play against the Pelicans and ended up with 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting, but he said postgame that his sore knee felt fine. It clearly wasn’t. Anyone watching a couple of nights later when the Cavs played the Knicks could tell. He scored 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting and just looked slow.

After that loss, Mitchell admitted he needed more time off — then came news Sunday that Mitchell suffered a nasal fracture in the loss to the Knicks. Mitchell is officially listed as out but could miss a little more time. Here is what he said postgame, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

“I’m probably not playing next game, to be honest with you,” Mitchell told reporters, including Fedor. “Just gotta take some time to rest and get it right. I thought I was ready. I’m not. It sucks. I want to be out there. But it’s clear as day. Even to myself. I can’t fool myself. Just get it right and be ready when that time comes.”

Donovan Mitchell talking about his knee post-game, says he probably won't play against Indiana.



Donovan had a PRP injection on March 4th to treat a left knee bone bruise (missed 7 total games), before returning 2 games ago. pic.twitter.com/r0Z5QgbscD — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) March 16, 2024

Since Mitchell first went out with knee pain the team is 4-5, which is concerning as they try to battle the Bucks for the No. 2/3 seed, but the Knicks now lurk just two games back as the No. 4 seed. The Cavaliers don’t want to get on a longer slide, fall back to fourth and then be on the Celtics’ side of the bracket.

Cleveland is getting hit hard by injuries right now. Along with Mitchell, starters Evan Mobley (left ankle sprain) and Max Strus (right knee strain) are out, as are Ty Jerome, and Emoni Bates, while Dean Wade is listed as “doubtful” with right knee soreness.