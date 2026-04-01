Draymond Green can be a free agent this summer, but don’t expect him to leave Warriors

Draymond Green has a $27.7 million player option for next season. He could decline that option and test the free agent market, seeing if a younger playoff team might want to bring him in to lift them to the next level. Golden State had put his name out there as part of a proposed Giannis Antetokounmpo trade in February (a deal that never really had traction), does Green want to be proactive and be the guy who does the leaving?

Don’t bet on it. Here is what sources told Anthony Slater of ESPN:

But the opt-out to test unrestricted free agency isn’t a route that team or league sources are predicting. The expectation is that Green will either opt in — keeping him as a bulky $27.6 million expiring deal that the Warriors could either hold or move — or work out a multiyear extension starting at a lower number, signaling a greater likelihood he finishes his career with the Warriors.

Opting out for a longer deal with a lower starting point but more long-term money is what Green did four years ago when he was last a free agent, and there’s a good chance the 36-year-old former Defensive Player of the Year does the same thing again. With that, he likely ends his career in Golden State.

Golden State is expected to look at bold moves this summer to restructure a team around Curry — and Jimmy Butler, when he returns from a torn ACL at some point in the second half of next season — but they see Green as a defensive anchor part of that. It’s one thing to throw Green’s name in trade talks for Antetokounmpo, one of the five best players in the world when healthy, but Green isn’t going to be traded for a lesser player.

The smart money is on Green not only staying with the Warriors but also ending his career there. Nothing is ever certain, however, in life or the NBA.