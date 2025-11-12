Draymond Green questions Warriors’ commitment to winning as a team

Tuesday night, Oklahoma City reminded Golden State how far it is from the top teams in the West, with the Thunder cruising to a 126-102 win. Golden State is now 6-6 on the season with a bottom-10 offense in the league despite having Stephen Curry on the roster, and it looks more like a play-in team than a threat.

After the game, Draymond Green questioned the Warriors’ commitment to winning, in comments reported by Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Everybody was committed to winning, and doing that any way possible,” Draymond Green told reporters at Paycom Center. “And right now, it doesn’t feel that way ...

“You’ve got to fight your way out of it,” Green said. “Anytime you’re in a little rut in this league, it’ll never be easy, never be pretty getting out of it. You’ve got to claw your way out. And right now, that’s not the identity of this team.”

Jimmy Butler backed up Green, to a point.

“I think he’s partly correct,” Butler said of Green’s comments. “We’ve just got to get back to doing whatever it takes to win. Everybody is going to have to sacrifice something. I can’t tell you what that sacrifice might be for every individual. It may be different for every individual every single night.

“But we’re got to get back to winning is the main thing, the only thing. It’s going to be up to the collective, as a group, to figure out what is needed to win.”

Green would not discuss which players were not committed to sacrificing and winning for the team. This is a team where Jonathan Kuminga went through a rough restricted free agency and has been mentioned in trade rumors. Additionally, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, and Moses Moody are all extension-eligible after this season and are playing for their next contract.

Golden State started this season winning four of five, and it looked like the “Butler Bump” that had this team 23-8 at the end of last regular season was real. However, the Warriors are 2-5 since then. With an older core of Stephen Curry, Butler and Green, this is a Warriors team better built for the postseason than the grind of the regular season — but the Warriors have to get to the playoffs before they can be a threat. Right now, that doesn’t feel like a sure thing.

