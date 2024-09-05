 Skip navigation
Evan Fournier said he turned down offer to mentor young Wizards to play, compete in Europe

  
Published September 5, 2024 06:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 01: Evan Fournier #31 of the Detroit Pistons looks on against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on April 01, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Getty Images

After being buried on Tom Thibodeau’s bench for most of the last two seasons, then getting a major role and averaging 9.8 points a game for the silver medal winning French team in the Paris Olympics, Evan Fournier didn’t want to go back to sitting on an NBA bench.

So he rejected a two-year offer from the Wizards to sign with EuroLeague power Olympiacos in Greece, Fournier told French sports publication L’Equipe, via Maxime Aubin (hat tip Hoop Rumors).

Look at Fournier’s welcome in Greece and you can see why he made the call.

The money as a top European player and the veteran minimum contract the Wizards offered should be similar, and if that’s the case of course he chose getting on the court and playing for something meaningful. After a dozen years in the NBA, Fournier was ready for a change.

He’s in a place where he gets to enjoy playing again. For an aging player, that matters a lot.

