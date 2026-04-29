Former Hawks executive Jones sentenced to over 3 years in prison for embezzling $3.7M from team

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities announced Wednesday that former Atlanta Hawks finance executive Lester T. Jones Jr. was sentenced to three years and five months in prison for embezzling approximately $3.7 million from the team through fraudulent expense reimbursement requests and misuse of corporate credit cards.

Federal prosecutors said in a court filing in November that Jones, a former Hawks accounting executive, used the money to pay for travel, luxury apparel, jewelry, car expenses and tickets to concerts and sporting events.

Jones pleaded guilty to wire fraud in December.

Jones, 46, worked in the Hawks’ accounting and finance department from March 2016 through June 2025. In his role as senior vice president for finance, beginning in August 2021, he was responsible for the company’s corporate credit card account with American Express and administered the electronic expense reimbursement program.

“Jones turned his dream job as a high-ranking executive for the Atlanta Hawks into an opportunity to steal the team’s funds, purchasing luxury apparel, jewelry, watches, and trips for himself,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement released by the Department of Justice.

“But, for Jones and others who abuse their employers’ trust to embezzle substantial funds, the gravy train’s final destination is federal prison.”

The Hawks had no comment Wednesday on Jones’ sentencing.

Marlo Graham, an Atlanta-based special agent, said Jones’ case “underscores the significant damage that can be caused by insider threats within an organization.”

“Jones abused his authority and access to embezzle millions, but schemes like this are not immune from detection,” Graham said in a statement. “The FBI remains committed to investigating and disrupting financial crimes at every level.”

Prosecutors said Jones embezzled the money by submitting dozens of fraudulent expense reimbursement requests, leading the Hawks to reimburse him for fictitious business expenses. Also, prosecutors said Jones charged personal expenses to corporate credit cards.

Among the personal expenses: approximately $80,000 in overseas travel to the Bahamas and Thailand, $99,800 in apparel at Saks Fifth Avenue, a $115,795.01 diamond ring, $21,888.90 in Omega watches, and over $160,000 in tickets to concerts and other events.

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