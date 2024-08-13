 Skip navigation
Frank Selvy, Furman legend and 1954 No. 1 pick, dies at 91

  
Published August 13, 2024 01:54 PM
Los Angeles Lakers Frank Selvy, 1962 NBA Finals

Basketball: NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers Frank Selvy (11) in action vs Boston Celtics. Game 7. Boston, MA 4/18/1962 CREDIT: Walter Iooss Jr. (Photo by Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X8418 C15 F8 )

Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Frank Selvy, an All-America guard at Furman who scored an NCAA Division I-record 100 points in a game and later played nine NBA seasons, died Tuesday. He was 91.

Selvy’s family announced that he died at his home in Simpsonville. The Furman athletic department released the news, with the school’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics, Jason Donnelly, calling Selvy “Furman’s all-time greatest athlete.”

A cause of death was not revealed.

The 6-foot-3 Selvy was born in Corbin, Kentucky. He played at Furman from 1952-54 and twice led the NCAA in scoring, averaging 41.7 points as a senior. That year, Selvy made history by scoring 100 points (41 field goals, 18 free throws) in a 145-95 victory over Newberry on Feb. 13, 1954 in Greenville.

Selvy scored 40 points or more 22 times in 78 collegiate games.

He was named Southern Conference player of the year in 1952-53 and 1953-54 and was a three-time All-America selection.

Selvy was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 1954 by the Baltimore Bullets. He was a two-time All-Star during his nine-year NBA career, during which he played for five franchises. He spent his last 4 1/2 seasons with the Lakers, moving with the franchise from Minneapolis to Los Angeles in 1960.

Selvy came back to Furman after his playing career and coached the Paladins for four seasons.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara; two children, Valerie S. Miros and Mike Selvy; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.