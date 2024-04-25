 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Vlasic
Blackhawks agree to a 6-year contract with defenseman Alex Vlasic
Caitlin Clark
Not every WNBA draft pick will make her team’s roster. Here’s why
Roland Garros
French Open to reveal second retractable roof court at Roland Garros ahead of Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lcstankowskiintvv2_240425.jpg
Stankowski launches fundraising campaign
oly_atw4x400_tokyolookback_FINAL.jpg
McLaughlin-Levrone, Mu recollect Tokyo 4x400 relay
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240425.jpg
Dixon’s rare chance to do something new at Barber

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Vlasic
Blackhawks agree to a 6-year contract with defenseman Alex Vlasic
Caitlin Clark
Not every WNBA draft pick will make her team’s roster. Here’s why
Roland Garros
French Open to reveal second retractable roof court at Roland Garros ahead of Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lcstankowskiintvv2_240425.jpg
Stankowski launches fundraising campaign
oly_atw4x400_tokyolookback_FINAL.jpg
McLaughlin-Levrone, Mu recollect Tokyo 4x400 relay
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240425.jpg
Dixon’s rare chance to do something new at Barber

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Free agent Malik Monk says he ‘definitely’ would like to stay with Sacramento

  
Published April 25, 2024 12:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 18: Malik Monk #0 of the Sacramento Kings looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 18, 2024 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Malik Monk just had his best NBA season: 15.4 points and 5.1 assists a game. He was the third-leading scorer on the team, a guy who closed games and was critical to Sacramento’s success this season. And he feels he should have been the Sixth Man of the Year.

Monk is also a free agent this summer. The Kings would like to keep Monk, and he told Sean Cunningham of Fox40 that he wants to stay in Sacramento.

However, Monk’s future will come down to money — and the Kings may get outbid.

The Kings have his Early Bird Rights, but because they are operating as an over-the-tax team, the most they can offer Monk under the CBA is four years, $77.9 million ($19.5 million per year average, starting at $17.4 million next season). Teams with cap space and looking for playmaking depth at guard — Detroit, Orlando, San Antonio — could come in over the top with a contract closer to four years, $100 million. For comparison, that is the same contract the Trail Blazers gave Anfernee Simons last summer.

If a team offers Monk a nine-figure contract, as much as he may like Sacramento, he can’t turn that money down.

It’s something to watch this summer. Monk has been linked to Detroit, and more rumors will be coming, but when it comes to June 30, does a team step up and put that big contract in front of Monk? We know Sacramento will offer the biggest deal it is allowed.