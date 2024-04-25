Free agent Malik Monk says he ‘definitely’ would like to stay with Sacramento

Malik Monk just had his best NBA season: 15.4 points and 5.1 assists a game. He was the third-leading scorer on the team, a guy who closed games and was critical to Sacramento’s success this season. And he feels he should have been the Sixth Man of the Year.

Monk is also a free agent this summer. The Kings would like to keep Monk, and he told Sean Cunningham of Fox40 that he wants to stay in Sacramento.

Had to ask Malik Monk directly that if in a perfect world situation, would he want to be in Sacramento? He said “definitely”. He also felt he would have been in a situation to return to contribute had the Kings advanced to a first round playoff matchup. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) April 22, 2024

“We want him, we want Malik,” says Kings GM Monte McNair. Continues to talk about his perfect fit with Sacramento and the impact that he has with this roster. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) April 24, 2024

However, Monk’s future will come down to money — and the Kings may get outbid.

The Kings have his Early Bird Rights, but because they are operating as an over-the-tax team, the most they can offer Monk under the CBA is four years, $77.9 million ($19.5 million per year average, starting at $17.4 million next season). Teams with cap space and looking for playmaking depth at guard — Detroit, Orlando, San Antonio — could come in over the top with a contract closer to four years, $100 million. For comparison, that is the same contract the Trail Blazers gave Anfernee Simons last summer.

If a team offers Monk a nine-figure contract, as much as he may like Sacramento, he can’t turn that money down.

It’s something to watch this summer. Monk has been linked to Detroit, and more rumors will be coming, but when it comes to June 30, does a team step up and put that big contract in front of Monk? We know Sacramento will offer the biggest deal it is allowed.