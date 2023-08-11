 Skip navigation
Giannis Antetokounmpo says 'I am not ready to compete' in World Cup

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published August 11, 2023 10:05 AM
NBA Player Giannis Antetokounmpo's Trip To China

BEIJING, CHINA - JULY 09: Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates with players during the game as part of a promotional event during his visit to China at Beijing Sport University on July 9, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Di Yin/Getty Images)

Getty Images

From the moment it was announced Giannis Antetokounmpo had his knee “cleaned up” in an offseason surgery, his participation for Greece in the World Cup was in doubt. Still, the door remained cracked open because Antetokounmpo wanted it — if he could play, he would.

Friday, Antetokounmpo admitted he couldn’t.

“Since the conclusion of my NBA season I have been pushing my body to the limits to be the player I need to be to help our team achieve the goals we set. But after months of work and multiple meetings with medical staff it is clear that I am not ready to compete in the level that I need to be to participate in the World Cup.”

While unfortunate for Greece and the tournament as a whole, it is a break for Team USA, who will face Greece in the group play stage of the World Cup (along with New Zealand and Jordan in Group C).

Antetokounmpo joins a long list of top NBA stars not participating in this year’s World Cup. Nikola Jokić is taking the summer off from the Serbian team after leading the Nuggets to an NBA title. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid will not play this summer (and has to choose between the USA or France for the 2024 Paris Olympics). Many of the top American talents are not suiting up for the USA this summer (but could for Paris): Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and that list goes on and
on.

The World Cup tips off on Aug. 25 and will be played across Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

