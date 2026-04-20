Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, Wembanyama top three for MVP as NBA awards finalists announced

It is one of the tightest, best three-way MVP races in recent memory between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama.

Which is why it’s no shock that those three were the top three vote-getters and are the finalists for Most Valuable Player, as the NBA released the finalists for all its awards this season.

Here is the full list (players listed in alphabetical order).

Most Valuable Player

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)

Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)

Rookie of the Year

VJ Edgecombe (76ers)

Cooper Flagg (Mavericks)

Kon Knueppel (Hornets)

Defensive Player of the Year

Chet Holmgren (Thunder)

Ausar Thompson (Pistons)

Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)

Coach of the Year

J.B. Bickerstaff (Pistons)

Mitch Johnson (Spurs)

Joe Mazzulla (Celtics)

Most Improved Player

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Hawks)

Jalen Duren (Pistons)

Deni Avdija (Trail Blazers)

Sixth Man of the Year

Tim Hardaway Jr. (Nuggets)

Jamie Jaquez Jr. (Heat)

Keldon Johnson (Spurs)

Clutch Player Of the Year

Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)

Jamal Murray (Nuggets)

Five of the awards will be announced this week:

MON: Defensive Player of the Year (on Peacock)

TUE: Clutch Player of the Year (on Peacock)

WED: Sixth Man Award

THU: NBA Sportsmanship Award

FRI: Most Improved Player

Nothing is shocking on these lists. Which means no Lakers fans, Luka Doncic was not snubbed. As fantastic as he was this season, and even if he had played the final handful of games, he was half a step behind the top three in terms of consistency and two-way impact. Fifth in MVP voting will be Cade Cunningham or Jaylen Brown, but expect the Pistons’ All-Star to get the nod.

