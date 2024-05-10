 Skip navigation
Dominic Thiem
Dominic Thiem to retire from tennis at end of season
NASCAR: Cup Practice
Friday 5: Kyle Larson’s quest for greatness could lead to an unforgettable month
NASCAR Xfinity, Truck Friday schedule at Darlington Raceway
NASCAR Xfinity, Truck Friday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Dominic Thiem
Dominic Thiem to retire from tennis at end of season
NASCAR: Cup Practice
Friday 5: Kyle Larson’s quest for greatness could lead to an unforgettable month
NASCAR Xfinity, Truck Friday schedule at Darlington Raceway
NASCAR Xfinity, Truck Friday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Glen “Big Baby” Davis sentenced to 40 months in prison for defrauding NBA’s health plan

  
Published May 10, 2024 07:55 AM
NBA: Boston Celtics at New Orleans Hornets

March 19, 2011; New Orleans, LA, USA; Boston Celtics power forward Glen Davis (11) smiles as he runs off court after the Celtics took a lead over the New Orleans Hornets late in the game at the New Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who spent eight seasons in the NBA and is best remembered as a member of the Garnett/Pierce-era Celtics, has been sentenced to 40 months in jail for his part in a scheme to defraud the NBA’s healthcare plan.

Davis was found guilty last November, and the sentence was handed down this week, reports Scooby Axson of the USA Today. Davis, 38, also was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Davis is among the more than 20 people who have been convicted in the case, some of whom are former NBA players (Terrence Williams got 10 years, and Will Bynum was sentenced to 18 months).

How the fraud worked was retired NBA players — working with doctors and dentists who were in on it — submitted fictitious dental and medical claims to the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. In total, there was more than $5 million in fraud.

Davis played eight NBA seasons between Boston, Orlando, and the Los Angeles Clippers. He played a role off the bench for the Celtics during their 2008 run to the title, and his bench role expanded the next couple of seasons (remember Nate Robinson referring to Davis and himself as “Donkey and Shrek” during the 2010 NBA Finals). Davis has been out of the NBA since 2015.

Davis earned $36.4 million in salary during his NBA career.

