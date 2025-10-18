 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Kyle Busch said that Jim Pohlman’s impact at JRM key in selecting him as crew chief
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins
Jaromir Jagr is back: At 53 years old, former NHL great starts his 38th professional season
NCAA Football: Washington at Michigan
Michigan takes advantage of Washington turnovers, wins 24-7 after 18-point loss to USC

Top Clips

nbc_Cfb_indtd5_251018.jpg
Sarratt catches second TD of game vs. MSU
nbc_Cfb_indtd4_251018.jpg
Mendoza drops dime to Cooper Jr. for IU touchdown
nbc_cfb_vandydiscussion_251018.jpg
Vanderbilt continues to impress following LSU win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Grizzlies’ Scotty Pippen Jr. out at least three months following left big toe surgery

  
Published October 18, 2025 05:52 PM

It’s early in the season, but injuries are hitting the Grizzlies hard. Ja Morant is in question for the opener recovering from an ankle sprain, while centers Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke are both out as well due to injuries.

Now add Scotty Pippen Jr. to the mix, with the team announcing he will miss at least three months following surgery on his left big toe.

A Sesamoidectomy is the removal of a small, round bone — maybe the size of a pea or smaller — embedded within tendons around the big toe. Those bones help absorb pressure and facilitate movement, but can lead to pain when chronically stressed.

Ty Jerome will likely see an increase in minutes with Pippen out (as long as Jerome is healthy, he left the final Grizzlies preseason game with a calf issue). With Desmond Bane now in Orlando, more was going to fall on the plate of Pippen and now someone else needs to step up in those minutes.

Memphis has been hit hard by injuries in the past few seasons, an issue that began with Morant, who has played in just 59 games over those two seasons. The Grizzlies need a mostly healthy season to get a sense of just how good this team is and what needs to come next.

