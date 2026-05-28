How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs: TV, live stream info for Western Conference Finals

Game six of the Western Conference takes place tonight on NBC and Peacock as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder head to San Antonio to take on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with NBA Showtime. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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RELATED: Can more aggressive, desperate Spurs force Game 7?

Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs:

The Thunder lead the series 3-2 after defeating the Spurs 127-114 on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a game-high 32 points, Alex Caruso scored 22 off the bench, and Jared McCain added 20, bringing the defending champions just one win away from the NBA Finals.

“We had a tough game the other night,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said. “This team does a great job of just coming back in the next day in a very neutral way, taking whatever the lessons are, applying them forward, and getting into the next opportunity.”

The power's in the headband 🔋 pic.twitter.com/NEf4oIsxdL — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) May 27, 2026

Stephon Castle led the way for San Antonio with 24 points, Julian Champagnie finished with 22, and Wembanyama, who was held to 4-of-15 shooting, added 20.

The Spurs are looking to become just the second team in the last 50 seasons to overcome a 3-2 series deficit against a reigning champion in either the Conference or NBA Finals. The last team to accomplish this was the Cavaliers in 2016 when they beat the Warriors in the Finals.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs:

When: Tonight, Thursday, May 28

Tonight, Thursday, May 28 Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Victor Wembanyama’s first playoffs proving to be tough learning experience Now Wembanyama has to be the best player on the court in back-to-back games or the Spurs season ends.

‘Encouraged’ with Holmgren after productive Game 5:

‘Encouraged’ with Holmgren after productive Game 5 Pierre Andresen reveals his Pick 6 set on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, expecting SGA to continue to facilitate and Chet Holmgren to bring his best for OKC.

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock

Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.