 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan
J.J. McCarthy entering NFL draft, skipping senior season after leading Michigan to national title
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Busch Clash primer: Everything to know before NASCAR Cup race

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mutotanalysis_240114.jpg
Reacting to after Man United’s 2-2 draw v. Spurs
nbc_pl_mutothl_240114.jpg
Extended HLs: Man United v. Tottenham Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_goaltot2mu2_240114.jpg
Bentancur equalizes for Tottenham v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan
J.J. McCarthy entering NFL draft, skipping senior season after leading Michigan to national title
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Busch Clash primer: Everything to know before NASCAR Cup race

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mutotanalysis_240114.jpg
Reacting to after Man United’s 2-2 draw v. Spurs
nbc_pl_mutothl_240114.jpg
Extended HLs: Man United v. Tottenham Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_goaltot2mu2_240114.jpg
Bentancur equalizes for Tottenham v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ime Udoka says of time in Boston, ‘Job not finished’

  
Published January 14, 2024 01:05 AM
Houston Rockets v Boston Celtics

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets watches a play against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at the TD Garden on January 13, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ime Udoka was back in the Boston Garden on Saturday night.

This is the man who coached the Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals in his first year on the bench, then was suspended the following season due to “violations of team policies” (according to multiple reports he had an improper intimate relationship with a Celtics staff member, which led to her lodging complaints with the organization about Udoka). Udoka ultimately was let go, with Joe Mazzulla taking over, and found his new team in the Rockets.

His return brought that uncomfortable history back up. Here is what he said pregame about his time in Boston, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“Job not finished... [I] formed a lot of relationships within a year, and obviously want to get a chance to run it back with a group you feel you can build and grow with. So, letting the people down. I talked about the players, the relationships I built with them, the coaches that came with me, and then everybody else that was impacted by it.

“So for me that’s the biggest thing I would say overall is letting some people down, for sure. But we’ve talked it out and I’ve seen a lot of these people throughout the summer and talk regularly and so we move past it.”

The one area of tension was around some players, who felt they were in the dark as to why their coach was suspended just days before the start of training camp.

As for the game, it was all Boston, 145-113. Jaylen Brown had 32 points and Jayson Tatum 27 before he was ejected. The game was close until about midway through the second quarter, when Boston started to pull away and that was it.

Mentions
udoka.jpg Ime Udoka Jayson Tatum.png Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown.png Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics Houston Rockets Primary Logo Houston Rockets