Some Ryder Cup fans could have unique lodging in Ireland in 2027
Dave Roberts vows to never sprint again after the Los Angeles manager face-plants at World Series
SMU gives coach Rhett Lashlee another extension amid Arkansas speculation

Ortiz's Breeders' Cup success with Kornacki
Altmyer and Clement connect for impressive TD
Pedro slots home Chelsea's opener against Spurs

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Some Ryder Cup fans could have unique lodging in Ireland in 2027
Dave Roberts vows to never sprint again after the Los Angeles manager face-plants at World Series
SMU gives coach Rhett Lashlee another extension amid Arkansas speculation

Ortiz's Breeders' Cup success with Kornacki
Altmyer and Clement connect for impressive TD
Pedro slots home Chelsea's opener against Spurs

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Injuries keep piling up for Pacers: Obi Toppin out months following foot surgery

  
Published November 1, 2025 02:26 PM

On the bright side, Obi Toppin will have plenty of time to get over the strained hamstring that already had him on the sidelines.

Toppin suffered “a partial stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot,” and will undergo surgery to repair it, the Pacers announced. When asked about it, coach Rick Carlisle said not to ask about it again until Feb. 1, suggesting he will miss at least three months (that timeline matches up with the average recovery time from this surgery for NBA players).

This is what is known as a Jones fracture, and it’s relatively common in the NBA. Players who have had it include Kevin Durant and, currently, Max Struss of the Heat.

Toppin was averaging 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds a night for Indiana off the bench.

The list of injuries for Indiana is long: Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles tear, out for season), T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard (shoulder), Bennedict Mathurin (big toe), Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction), and Johnny Furphy (foot). Now, Toppin is on that list for an extended amount of time.

Because of all the injuries, the league has granted a hardship exception to the Pacers five games into the season, and they are expected to use it to sign forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to a 10-day hardship exception contract, Shams Charania reports at ESPN.

Mentions
IND_Toppin_Obi.jpg Obi Toppin