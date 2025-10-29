Injury-ravaged Pacers now lose Obi Toppin for at least a month with right hamstring strain

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

coynehh.jpg
All roads lead home for Olympic hockey player Kendall Coyne Schofield
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
2025 MLB Free Agency Guide: Top players, key dates, qualifying offers, how it works
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NCAA Football: Virginia at North Carolina
North Carolina at Syracuse prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_lamprechtintv_251029.jpg
Lamprecht looks forward to everything on PGA Tour
nbc_roto_giannis_251029.jpg
Giannis ‘utterly unstoppable’ vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_sarr_251029.jpg
Wizards’ Sarr ‘should be added’ in fantasy leagues

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

coynehh.jpg
All roads lead home for Olympic hockey player Kendall Coyne Schofield
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
2025 MLB Free Agency Guide: Top players, key dates, qualifying offers, how it works
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NCAA Football: Virginia at North Carolina
North Carolina at Syracuse prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_lamprechtintv_251029.jpg
Lamprecht looks forward to everything on PGA Tour
nbc_roto_giannis_251029.jpg
Giannis ‘utterly unstoppable’ vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_sarr_251029.jpg
Wizards’ Sarr ‘should be added’ in fantasy leagues

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Injury-ravaged Pacers now lose Obi Toppin for at least a month with right hamstring strain

  
Published October 29, 2025 03:02 PM

Indiana knew it would be without Tyrese Haliburton for the season after he tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. But he has been joined on the injury list by T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard (shoulder), Bennedict Mathurin (week-to-week with big toe injury), Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction), and Johnny Furphy (foot).

Now add Obi Toppin to the list as he will miss at least a month, reports Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star. He had left Monday’s game against Minnesota due to the injury (one game after Mathurin left a game with his foot injury).

Toppin was averaging 144 points and 6.7 rebounds a night, bringing energy off the bench for the Pacers. He will be missed.

Indiana just signed three-time Slam Dunk champion and former G-League MVP Mac McClung to a non-guaranteed contract to help fill in the backcourt due to injuries, but they had to waive center James Wiseman to open the roster spot.

The Pacers are close to qualifying for a hardship exception, which would allow them to sign a player for the short term until some of the injured players return to the court. Nembhard and Jones have been doing on-court work, according to coach Rick Carlisle, but are not yet ready to play in a game.

Mentions
IND_Toppin_Obi.jpg Obi Toppin IND_Mathurin_Bennedict.jpg Bennedict Mathurin Andrew Nembhard.png Andrew Nembhard IND_Haliburton_Tyrese.jpg Tyrese Haliburton