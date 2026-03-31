It’s official: NBA formally approves sale of Trail Blazers to a group led by Tom Dundon

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan v Texas
Eyes of Texas on women’s Final Four again after Longhorns beat Michigan in regional final
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship-Iowa vs UCLA
March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Brewers reportedly giving shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt an 8-year, $50.75 million deal

Top Clips

nbc_nba_phillymiami_digitalhit_260330.jpg
Heat meet the moment in crucial win over Sixers
nbc_nba_phimia_260330.jpg
Highlights: Heat catch fire to close out Sixers
nbc_nba_herropostgameintv_260330.jpg
Herro: Win over Sixers was Miami Heat basketball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan v Texas
Eyes of Texas on women’s Final Four again after Longhorns beat Michigan in regional final
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship-Iowa vs UCLA
March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Brewers reportedly giving shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt an 8-year, $50.75 million deal

Top Clips

nbc_nba_phillymiami_digitalhit_260330.jpg
Heat meet the moment in crucial win over Sixers
nbc_nba_phimia_260330.jpg
Highlights: Heat catch fire to close out Sixers
nbc_nba_herropostgameintv_260330.jpg
Herro: Win over Sixers was Miami Heat basketball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

It’s official: NBA formally approves sale of Trail Blazers to a group led by Tom Dundon

  
Published March 30, 2026 09:46 PM

The expected has become official: The NBA Board of Governors has approved the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers, a group led by Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon.

The vote was unanimous, according to Jason Quick of The Athletic.

The franchise was valued at $4.25 billion for the sale. The new owners purchased the team from the Paul Allen Trust, which has been run by Allen’s sister Judy Allen since 2018, when the Microsoft co-founder died. All proceeds from the sale will be directed to charities, as the trust requires.

Dundon takes over a team that has just received state approval for major upgrades and renovations to the Moda Center. On the court, the Trail Blazers are a transitioning team that has veterans — Jrue Holiday, next season Damian Lillard — but is really built around younger stars such as Deni Avdija, Sharron Sharpe and Scoot Henderson.

“I’m just getting to know Tom,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said of Dundon after last week’s Board of Governors meeting. “I’ve known him by reputation for a long time, not just through his ownership of the Carolina Hurricanes, but also through the other sports investments he’s made. He’s a go-getter, he’s got a great reputation from having led a turnaround in the NHL. He has enormous passion and spirit. He wants to be successful both as a businessman in Portland and he wants to be successful with the team on the floor.”

Mentions
POR_Avdija_Deni.jpg Deni Avdija Damian Lillard.png Damian Lillard Jrue Holiday copy.jpg Jrue Holiday POR_Henderson_Scoot.jpg Scoot Henderson POR_Sharpe_Shaedon.jpg Shaedon Sharpe