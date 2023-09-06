 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_ffhh_kelceinjury_230906.jpg
Thursday Night Football Week 1: Lions at Chiefs - Trust Patrick Mahomes in Prime Time
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbc_oly_trevonjeniferint_230906.JPG
U.S. Basketball Star Trevon Jenifer talks 2024 Paralympic dreams and Secret Service duty
scheffler_1920_schwab23_d4_ISO.jpg
Softball to Euro starts, top Tour players own the fall

Top Clips

BREECE_MPX.jpg
Hall, Cook can both finish as top-20 fantasy RBs
nbc_ffhh_robinsonrushes_230906.jpg
Berry debates if Robinson can rush for 2,000 yards
nbc_ffhh_olavetop5wr_230906.jpg
Berry: Olave will ‘take the next step’ in 2023

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_ffhh_kelceinjury_230906.jpg
Thursday Night Football Week 1: Lions at Chiefs - Trust Patrick Mahomes in Prime Time
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbc_oly_trevonjeniferint_230906.JPG
U.S. Basketball Star Trevon Jenifer talks 2024 Paralympic dreams and Secret Service duty
scheffler_1920_schwab23_d4_ISO.jpg
Softball to Euro starts, top Tour players own the fall

Top Clips

BREECE_MPX.jpg
Hall, Cook can both finish as top-20 fantasy RBs
nbc_ffhh_robinsonrushes_230906.jpg
Berry debates if Robinson can rush for 2,000 yards
nbc_ffhh_olavetop5wr_230906.jpg
Berry: Olave will ‘take the next step’ in 2023

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

James Harden fires back at report he “pouted” after All-Star snub last year

  
Published September 6, 2023 03:43 PM

James Harden was not an All-Star last season despite averaging 21.4 points, 11 rebounds and 6.4 rebounds assists a game through early February (when the starters were named and then coaches picked the bench players). His missing 16 games early in the season due to a foot injury played a significant role in what happened, but it was still a serious snub — and Harden called out the disrespect on social media.

In her must-read breakdown of how the relationship between Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers fell apart, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne tells a story about Harden “pouting” after not getting an All-Star nod, then not taking Adam Silver’s phone calls asking if he would be an injury replacement on the team.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was prepared to name him as an injury replacement, sources said. Harden just had to give assurances that he would show up and play in the game.

Days went by without Harden’s answer. He was pouting. By the time Harden sent word that he would accept the invitation, Silver had moved on, naming Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam as the replacement for an injured Durant.

James Harden fired back at that part of the report, responding to ESPN’s Instagram post on the report, calling it “lies.”

Two things can be true:

1) Shelburne was told this by a trustworthy source and she verified it with others — she would not have reported it otherwise. Having been fortunate enough to know her, in addition to reading her work for years, she is not one to just throw things out there to be sensational. She’s very well sourced.

2) Harden can believe that is not how things happened. How Harden perceives what went down and how others around the league (or around Harden) perceive it can be two different things.

Like many things in life, what really happened depends on who you ask, and the truth often lands somewhere in the middle.

What we know for sure — from before Shelburne’s story, but confirmed by it — is that Harden wants to be traded out of Philadelphia and its training camp next month looks like it will be a circus. At the very least. If there is one thing Harden knows how to do at an elite level (beyond playing basketball), it’s make things uncomfortable for management when he wants out.

Mentions
Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers James-Harden.jpg James Harden darryl_morey.jpg Daryl Morey