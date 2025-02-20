 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JuJu-MSU.jpg
JuJu Watkins scores 28 as fourth-ranked Southern California beats No. 22 Michigan State 83-75
RJDavis.jpg
RJ Davis scores 21 to help North Carolina beat NC State 97-73
Uconn.jpg
No. 5 UConn extends winning streak over Seton Hall to 41 games with a 91-49 victory

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujucomp_250219.jpg
Highlights: Watkins leads USC to win vs. MSU
nbc_pl_bestplgoalsronaldo_250212.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 10 Ronaldo, Man United
nbc_wcbb_msuvusc_250219.jpg
Highlights: USC holds off Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JuJu-MSU.jpg
JuJu Watkins scores 28 as fourth-ranked Southern California beats No. 22 Michigan State 83-75
RJDavis.jpg
RJ Davis scores 21 to help North Carolina beat NC State 97-73
Uconn.jpg
No. 5 UConn extends winning streak over Seton Hall to 41 games with a 91-49 victory

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujucomp_250219.jpg
Highlights: Watkins leads USC to win vs. MSU
nbc_pl_bestplgoalsronaldo_250212.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 10 Ronaldo, Man United
nbc_wcbb_msuvusc_250219.jpg
Highlights: USC holds off Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Javonte Green reportedly agrees to buyout with Pelicans, plans to sign with Cavaliers

  
Published February 20, 2025 12:08 AM

The Cleveland Cavaliers are about to add more quality depth on the wing.

Javonte Green is working on a buyout with the New Orleans Pelicans, and once he clears waivers and becomes a free agent, he is set to sign with the Cavaliers, reports Shams Charania of ESPN.

Cleveland has an elite backcourt (Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell) and frontcourt (Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen) but has struggled to find the right fit with them at the three. Trading for De’Andre Hunter at the deadline was a huge step in the right direction, now adding Green will give them solid rotational wing to play behind Hunter.

Green, 31, has averaged 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds a game this season in New Orleans, playing almost 22 minutes a night. He’s on a one-year, $2.4 million contract, and while he will be a free agent this summer, if the fit seems right, the Cavaliers likely will try to re-sign him.

Buying out Green leaves the Pelicans with 13 players on the roster. They have two weeks to add a 14th player to meet the league minimum.

Mentions
NOP_Green_Javonte.jpg Javonte Green Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers New Orleans Pelicans Primary Logo New Orleans Pelicans