Javonte Green reportedly agrees to buyout with Pelicans, plans to sign with Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are about to add more quality depth on the wing.

Javonte Green is working on a buyout with the New Orleans Pelicans, and once he clears waivers and becomes a free agent, he is set to sign with the Cavaliers, reports Shams Charania of ESPN.

Cleveland has an elite backcourt (Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell) and frontcourt (Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen) but has struggled to find the right fit with them at the three. Trading for De’Andre Hunter at the deadline was a huge step in the right direction, now adding Green will give them solid rotational wing to play behind Hunter.

Green, 31, has averaged 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds a game this season in New Orleans, playing almost 22 minutes a night. He’s on a one-year, $2.4 million contract, and while he will be a free agent this summer, if the fit seems right, the Cavaliers likely will try to re-sign him.

Buying out Green leaves the Pelicans with 13 players on the roster. They have two weeks to add a 14th player to meet the league minimum.