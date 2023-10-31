 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
Rex & Lav: Tour partners and TGL expectations
Thomas Detry
DFS Dish: World Wide Technology Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Joe Burrow Bengals.jpg
NFL: Betting Thursday Night Football

Top Clips

nbc_nas_woodbrosfeature_231031.jpg
Celebrating Wood Brothers’ legacy at Martinsville
nbc_bfa_deionsanders_231031.jpg
Coach Prime may need an ‘accountability check’
nbc_bfa_dabocomments_231031.jpg
Swinney ‘on wrong side’ after rant on radio caller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
Rex & Lav: Tour partners and TGL expectations
Thomas Detry
DFS Dish: World Wide Technology Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Joe Burrow Bengals.jpg
NFL: Betting Thursday Night Football

Top Clips

nbc_nas_woodbrosfeature_231031.jpg
Celebrating Wood Brothers’ legacy at Martinsville
nbc_bfa_deionsanders_231031.jpg
Coach Prime may need an ‘accountability check’
nbc_bfa_dabocomments_231031.jpg
Swinney ‘on wrong side’ after rant on radio caller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joel Embiid fined $35,000 for Triple H celebration after and-1 vs. Trail Blazers

  
Published October 31, 2023 05:37 PM
Portland Trail Blazers v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 29: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Wells Fargo Center on October 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s one of Joel Embiid’s go-to celebrations, the DX/Triple H “suck it” celebration. He went to it on an and-1 against the Trail Blazers when the 76ers were up by 20.

That has earned Embiid a $35,000 fine from the league.

This is not the first time Embiid has been fined for this move, he was hit with a $25,000 fine for the same thing last January. At the time Triple H had Embiid’s back and hinted he might help cover the fine. Kevin Durant called him out for the “trash celebration.”

Will this stop Embiid from using the “obscene” gesture? Probably not. Especially if he can drop it on Durant and the Suns.

Or maybe James Harden and the Clippers are the next target.

Mentions
Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid