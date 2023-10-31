Joel Embiid fined $35,000 for Triple H celebration after and-1 vs. Trail Blazers

It’s one of Joel Embiid’s go-to celebrations, the DX/Triple H “suck it” celebration. He went to it on an and-1 against the Trail Blazers when the 76ers were up by 20.

Joel Embiid breaks out the DX “Suck It” celebration once again this season



Kelly Oubre Jr seems quite caught off guard by it 😂

pic.twitter.com/4QVFWJb0Zd — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) October 30, 2023

That has earned Embiid a $35,000 fine from the league.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/Rzp9vXCxhP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 31, 2023

This is not the first time Embiid has been fined for this move, he was hit with a $25,000 fine for the same thing last January. At the time Triple H had Embiid’s back and hinted he might help cover the fine. Kevin Durant called him out for the “trash celebration.”

Will this stop Embiid from using the “obscene” gesture? Probably not. Especially if he can drop it on Durant and the Suns.

Or maybe James Harden and the Clippers are the next target.