Joel Embiid out for 76ers Christmas Day showdown with Heat due to sprained ankle

  
In the first quarter Friday night against Toronto, Joel Embiid tweaked his right ankle. He stayed in the game and put up 31 points in a 76ers win, but it was never quite right.

The 76ers have ruled him out for the Christmas Day game against the Heat, he did not travel with the team to Miami. Embiid will stay in Philadelphia and receive treatment, his status for the team’s next game on the 27th in Orlando remains up in the air. Nicholas Batum also is out for the 76ers, while Jimmy Butler is questionable for the Heat.

Embiid is playing better than his MVP season of a year before, averaging 35 points a game on 54% shooting, plus grabbing 11.7 rebounds and dishing out six assists a night. The Heat have been outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per 100 possessions when Embiid is on the court this season. In new coach Nick Nurse’s system, Embiid has been operating higher on the floor, up near the elbow and nail, and he has thrived as a scorer and a playmaker for others.

With Embiid out look for Paul Reed or Marcus Morris Sr. to get the start and both will get run. With Batum out Kelly Oubre Jr. has moved back into the starting lineup.

