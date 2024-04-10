 Skip navigation
Top News

Jack Hughes
Devils All-Star Jack Hughes out for the rest of the season, will have shoulder surgery
J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez has shot to address lower back tightness, further delaying debut with Mets
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 8
Novak Djokovic returns to clay and eases into third round at Monte Carlo Masters

Top Clips

nbc_soc_jpnvbrahilites_240409.jpg
Highlights: Japan vs. Brazil (En Español)
nbc_golf_brookskoepkapresser_240409.jpg
Koepka ready to get over the Masters hump in 2024
nbc_golf_gftgfull_240409.jpg
Masters 2024 betting and DFS preview

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham will enter NBA Draft, expected top-10 pick

  
Published April 9, 2024 08:03 PM
SEC Basketball Tournament - Quarterfinals

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 15: Rob Dillingham #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats against the Texas A&M Aggies during the quarterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 15, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Getty Images

John Calipari isn’t the only one leaving Kentucky.

As expected, freshman guard Rob Dillingham announced on Tuesday he was leaving the Wildcats to enter the NBA Draft, where he is projected as a top-10 — maybe top-5 — pick.

Dillingham is one of the biggest rolls of the dice in a draft full of them — his ceiling and his floor are Sistine Chapel levels apart.

Dillingham is a bucket getter—he’s got one of the better handles in the draft. He’s incredibly quick with the ball and can get to the rim but destroys defenders with pull-up jumpers from the midrange and 3. He knocks down off-balance shots with the best of them, and he’s become a dangerous shooter from distance, hitting 44.4% of his 4.5 3-point attempts a game this season.

He’s also undersized — 6'2" and 170 pounds — and is arguably the worst defender in this draft. All that leads to some Trae Young kind of comparisons — he can score but is the defense worth it if he starts? Can he develop into a pure point guard? Is Dillingham destined to be a microwave scorer off the bench in the Lou Williams/Jamal Crawford mold?

NBA front offices are asking themselves those questions in earnest now because Dillingham is headed to the draft. Most projections have him going anywhere from fourth through eighth in the first round, which team in that range will fall in love with Dillingham? Or at least talk themselves into him.