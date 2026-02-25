 Skip navigation
James Harden suffers right thumb fracture, officially questionable Wednesday vs. Bucks

  
Published February 25, 2026 02:55 PM

James Harden came out of Monday night’s Cavaliers win over the Knicks, scoring 20 and looking like a guy who is thriving in a simplified role in Cleveland.

He also came out of it with a fractured right thumb that leaves him questionable for Wednesday night’s Cavaliers game against the Bucks, the team announced.

This is a non-displaced fracture on his off hand. While certainly not ideal and would impact his handles, this is also not an injury expected to keep him out for an extended time.

The Cavaliers have already said Donovan Mitchell (groin strain) and Evan Mobley (calf injury management) are out Wednesday night in Milwaukee. With the Cavaliers playing on the second night of a back-to-back and Detroit looming on Friday, this is the smart move by the Cavaliers (who are playing the injury game to avoid Adam Silver’s wrath and a fine).

The Cavaliers are 6-1 since Harden started suiting up for them, and he is averaging 18.9 points and eight assists a game. The Cavaliers’ offense is thriving (third-best in the league) during that stretch, and the win against the Knicks was a sign that this team needs to be taken seriously as a threat to come out of the East. There is a real optimism in Cleveland right now.

This injury should not change that.

